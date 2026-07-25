Samsung Galaxy Card: Why You Should Get One

Samsung is expanding beyond smartphones and devices by strengthening its services ecosystem. At the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, the company introduced the Galaxy Card, a credit card developed with Barclays and Visa.

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Key Highlights Samsung introduced its new Galaxy Card integrated with the Galaxy Wallet.

Samsung offers the best discounts for every purchase exclusively on Samsung products.

Samsung Galaxy Card is launched in partnership with Barclays under the Visa Network and will be sold only in the U.S.A.

Integrated into the Samsung Wallet app, the card offers cashback and rewards on everyday purchases, plus extra benefits for buying Samsung products.

Here is what you get with the all-new Samsung Galaxy Card.

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Samsung Galaxy Card Explained: What Makes It Different?

Samsung launches its new card in collaboration with Barclays and is based on the Visa network; for now, the card is only available in the USA.

It’s a metallic card available in black, with the Samsung logo near the chip.

Samsung is offering exclusive cash rewards for everyday purchases and more cash rewards for every Samsung purchase.