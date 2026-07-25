Samsung Galaxy Card: Why You Should Get One

Samsung is expanding beyond smartphones and devices by strengthening its services ecosystem. At the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, the company introduced the Galaxy Card, a credit card developed with Barclays and Visa.

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Key Highlights

  • Samsung introduced its new Galaxy Card integrated with the Galaxy Wallet.
  • Samsung offers the best discounts for every purchase exclusively on Samsung products.
  • Samsung Galaxy Card is launched in partnership with Barclays under the Visa Network and will be sold only in the U.S.A.

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Integrated into the Samsung Wallet app, the card offers cashback and rewards on everyday purchases, plus extra benefits for buying Samsung products.

Here is what you get with the all-new Samsung Galaxy Card.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Z Fold 7: Main Differences

Samsung Galaxy Card Explained: What Makes It Different?

samsung galaxy card why you should get

Samsung launches its new card in collaboration with Barclays and is based on the Visa network; for now, the card is only available in the USA.

It’s a metallic card available in black, with the Samsung logo near the chip.

Samsung is offering exclusive cash rewards for everyday purchases and more cash rewards for every Samsung purchase.

  • Samsung has announced that Galaxy Card holders will earn an additional $200 in bonus cash rewards after spending $2000 in the first 90 days of opening the account.
  • Apart from this, you also get 5% cash rewards on eligible purchases made directly from Samsung.
  • 3% cash rewards on purchases made with Samsung Wallet.
  • 2% cash rewards on streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases. Also get 20% off Samsung VIP Advantage, which unlocks an additional 5% cash rewards when purchasing or renewing Samsung VIP Advantage memberships.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

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“For years, users have relied on Samsung products to enhance their daily life — from staying connected with friends, to relaxation, to productivity. Today, Samsung Galaxy Card offers users a new way to be rewarded every time you pay,” said Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Users are busy; they need a credit card that simplifies their life and offers them real value — Samsung Galaxy Card does both.”

Samsung Galaxy Credit Card offers solid benefits for customers with cash rewards on all purchases, including Samsung Galaxy products and when using the Samsung Wallet app.

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FAQs

What is the Samsung Galaxy Card?

The Samsung Galaxy Card is a credit card launched by Samsung with Barclays and Visa. It integrates into the Samsung Wallet app and offers cashback on everyday spending and Samsung purchases.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Card available globally?

No, at launch, the Samsung Galaxy Card will only be available in the United States, although it may expand to other markets in the coming months.

What cashback rewards does the Samsung Galaxy Card provide?

5% cashback on eligible purchases made directly from Samsung. 3% cashback on purchases made using Samsung Wallet. 2% cashback on eligible streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify. 1% cashback on all other eligible purchases.

Which payment network does the Samsung Galaxy Card use?

The Samsung Galaxy Card is issued by Barclays and operates on the Visa payment network.

Who should consider the Samsung Galaxy Card?

Samsung Galaxy Card is an ideal option for Samsung users who purchase Samsung products and use Samsung services like Wallet applications.

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