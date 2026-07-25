Samsung Galaxy Card: Why You Should Get One

Highlights
- Samsung Galaxy Card launched finally!
- Galaxy Card offers exclusive discounts on every purchase using the Wallet application.
- Samsung Galaxy Card may expand to other markets soon. For now, it is limited to the U.S.A.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Samsung is expanding beyond smartphones and devices by strengthening its services ecosystem. At the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, the company introduced the Galaxy Card, a credit card developed with Barclays and Visa.
Key Highlights
- Samsung introduced its new Galaxy Card integrated with the Galaxy Wallet.
- Samsung offers the best discounts for every purchase exclusively on Samsung products.
- Samsung Galaxy Card is launched in partnership with Barclays under the Visa Network and will be sold only in the U.S.A.
Integrated into the Samsung Wallet app, the card offers cashback and rewards on everyday purchases, plus extra benefits for buying Samsung products.
Here is what you get with the all-new Samsung Galaxy Card.
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Samsung launches its new card in collaboration with Barclays and is based on the Visa network; for now, the card is only available in the USA.
Samsung is offering exclusive cash rewards for everyday purchases and more cash rewards for every Samsung purchase.
- Samsung has announced that Galaxy Card holders will earn an additional $200 in bonus cash rewards after spending $2000 in the first 90 days of opening the account.
- Apart from this, you also get 5% cash rewards on eligible purchases made directly from Samsung.
- 3% cash rewards on purchases made with Samsung Wallet.
- 2% cash rewards on streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases. Also get 20% off Samsung VIP Advantage, which unlocks an additional 5% cash rewards when purchasing or renewing Samsung VIP Advantage memberships.