HMD Launches Nokia 123 Shield 2G With 19 Day Battery Life

HMD launches the all-new Nokia 123 Shield feature phone series, bringing back Nokia’s nostalgic 90s feature phones with a rugged design. It has an IP65 rating under IEC standard 60529, a dedicated USB-C port, and offers an impressive 19 days of battery life.

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Key Highlights HMD Global launches its new budget-friendly feature phone called the Nokia 123 Shield.

The Nokia 123 Shield is a rugged phone with 2G connectivity and 19 days of battery life.

HMD has not announced pricing or availability of the Nokia 123 Shield 2G yet.

Nokia 123 Shield – Budget-Friendly Rugged Feature Phone – What Do You Get for the Price?

HMD-owned Nokia has gradually diversified its phone lineup, especially its feature phone offerings.

Recently, Nokia launched an AI-powered feature phone in its Nokia 200 series, combining a 90s keypad design with the latest AI assistant inside.

After that launch comes the HMD Nokia 123 Shield. Not sure what HMD was thinking while naming it, but this feature phone targets customers who want a secondary phone mainly for basic calling.

Nokia 123 Shield has a rugged design with a plastic texture on the rear and rubber flaps on the ports to prevent water from entering the hardware. The phone is also IP65 rated.

You also get a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm jack in 2026, while most smartphones today have completely removed the 3.5mm jack.

Inside, the phone is powered by the latest Unisoc SC6531E processor with 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage.

For storage, you must rely on external microSD cards, expandable up to 32GB.

On the rear, there is a single camera with a flash housed in a circular housing.