Reliance Jio Launches Rs 10000 Freedom Pack

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has launched a new freedom pack worth Rs 10,000. This is a new plan added for the Home customers. Home segment includes both fiber and AirFiber. This plan is available on the website of Jio as well as the mobile app. It is meant to celebrate the Independence Day 2026. The Idependence Day is on August 15. Ahead of the important day for India, Reliance Jio has silently added this offer for its customers. The reason why this pack is interesting is because it offers 15 months of service validity. There is no broadband plan other than this from Jio which comes with 15 months of service validity. Let us quickly go over the benefits of this broadband plan.

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Reliance Jio Rs 10000 Freedom Pack Benefits

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 10,000 freedom pack with 15 months of service validity. The broadband pack offers 100 Mbps of speed for both download and upload. There is free voice calling bundled for the users. Users also get more than 1000 TV channels with the plan which they can watch through the JioTV app.

There are multiple OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions included with this plan. These benefits are JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, HoiChoi, Discovery+, TimesPlay, TarangPlus, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, and ETV Win. These 12 OTT benefits will let users access entertaining content on the go with any device they want. Jio users purchasing this broadband plan can also get a free Set-Top Box (STB) from the company. With the new STB, users can watch all the OTT content on their TV. You don’t need to purchase a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection with a broadband plan like this. All your needs will be covered by this plan for both TV and the OTT content. What’s more is that you can also get JioPC, which is cloud computing on your TV.