Jio Rs 450 Plan Comes with 2GB Daily Data, and is Interesting

Reliance Jio, India’s larget telecom operator, has a Rs 450 prepaid plan for the consumers. This is a very interesting plan from the telecom operator. Users get 2GB of daily data with this plan. You would expect pretty decent benefits with a plan that is priced Rs 450. This plan is not cheap. It has a short-term validity, and also offers a very valuable add-on benefit to the consumers. Let’s quickly take a look at the Rs 450 prepaid plan from Jio which is available for users across the country.

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Reliance Jio Rs 450 Prepaid Plan for Indians

Reliance Jio offers the Rs 450 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The service validity of this prepaid plan is just 36 days. The total data bundled with the plan is 72GB. There is also a free bundling of JioHotstar Mobile for three months. There is also JioAICloud storage bundling with free 50GB of storage. There is also a free Google AI Pro subscription. This is for 18 months, and is worth Rs 35,100. Users will get free access to tools such as Nano Banana, and more.

Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. There is truly unlimited 5G bundled for the users. To continue getting the Google Gemini benefit, users will need to continue with a Jio plan which costs Rs 349 or more. Jio has mentioned that any user on the family structure with matching numbers need to recharge with this plan for exiting the structure. This plan bundles all for the users. There is plenty of data, AI subscription, and 5G unlimited data. The average daily cost of using the Reliance Jio Rs 450 prepaid plan is Rs 12.5. This is not an unusually high cost for a plan which bundles so much for the users. Keep reading TelecomTalk for more updates around the development.