Apple Set to Launch Apple Upgrade Leasing Plan on July 28

Apple is planning to launch a new subscription leasing service for its product lineup, including iPhones, iPads, iMacs, and Watches, called the Apple Upgrade Plan. This would be Apple’s biggest change in how it sells products to customers.
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Key Highlights
According to a recent report, Apple plans to introduce a new “Apple Upgrade” Leasing program.
The leasing program lets users try the latest Apple products without paying upfront, instead paying a monthly fee.
After the leasing contract ends, customers can either upgrade to the latest Apple products or keep their products.
Apple Device Upgrade Subscription Plan – Any Chances to Expand to India?
This new plan will give customers a chance to buy the latest Apple products at a lower price. Apple has not confirmed whether the leasing program will expand to other countries, including India.
Even if Apple considers expanding the service to India, it will likely be available only through official Apple retailers.
Apple has been working on growing its subscription services, although the rising price hikes and Apple bringing this leasing, possibly hint that the memory price situation will not stabilize for a longer period.
We will update you with more information in the coming weeks.
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FAQs
What is the Apple Upgrade Plan?
Apple Upgrade Plan is a new leasing plan that lets customers buy the latest Apple products by paying monthly. At the end of the contract, customers can either purchase a new device or keep the current one.
Which Apple products will be included in the Upgrade Plan?
According to reports, Apple will introduce the Upgrade Device program for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches.
When will the Apple Upgrade Plan launch?
According to leaks, Apple Upgrade leasing services will be officially introduced on July 28, 2026. However, we have not yet received any official confirmation from Apple.
How long is the leasing period?
According to leaks, Apple will introduce fixed leasing periods: 24 months for Apple Watches and 36 months for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
Will Apple Upgrade Leasing Program Expand to India?
As part of the initial rollout, the Apple Upgrade lease program will be available in the U.S. market. Apple has not yet confirmed if leasing services will expand to other markets, including India.