Apple Set to Launch Apple Upgrade Leasing Plan on July 28

Apple is planning to launch a new subscription leasing service for its product lineup, including iPhones, iPads, iMacs, and Watches, called the Apple Upgrade Plan. This would be Apple’s biggest change in how it sells products to customers.

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Key Highlights According to a recent report, Apple plans to introduce a new “Apple Upgrade” Leasing program.

The leasing program lets users try the latest Apple products without paying upfront, instead paying a monthly fee.

After the leasing contract ends, customers can either upgrade to the latest Apple products or keep their products.

Here is everything we know so far.

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Apple to Announce the Device Upgrade Leasing Subscription in the US.

The new leasing service will let Apple customers own a device without paying upfront by dividing the cost into monthly subscriptions.

Customers can own the device and upgrade to the latest model each year. This helps customers upgrade annually and helps Apple retain them longer.

The leak comes from prominent tipster Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who reported that the new leasing service is expected to start on July 28, 2026.

The launch comes ahead of Apple’s plan to release the next flagship iPhone 18 models and their first foldable, the iPhone Ultra.

According to Mark, the leasing service will launch initially only in the US market. It will be available in retail and online stores, and Apple has partnered with Klarna to offer this leasing service.

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