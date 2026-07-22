Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live Today: Galaxy Z Fold 8 is Launching

Samsung is going to launch several new technologies and phones today at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026. The company is going to launch the new flagship phones including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, and other accessories. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be streamed live for the tech fans to watch. These new phones are going to be setting new standards for the foldables in industry. Samsung has confirmed that it is going to change the design and aspect ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 5G. Further, the company has also confirmed that it will be using a new Titanium based technology for display. This will make the hinge stronger, and the device’s display more durable for the consumers.

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Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Where to Watch and When in India

Samsung fans in India can watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 at 6:30 PM IST, on Samsung.com or the official YouTube channel of Samsung. The launch event will take place in London. Samsung will also start pre-orders for the device soon after the launch. There are many launches scheduled for the event.

The hardware innovations are what people are waiting to see. Samsung has packed a lot of new and cool stuff for the fans. For the first time, we could also see an Ultra model in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. The Ultra model is expected to have a better camera system, and a more powerful experience for the users.

Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at the same launch event. The Watch 2 Ultra is what we are excited about as it could pack a lot of new and powerful features for sports enthusiasts and runners. There could be even IP69K rating for the watch, as per rumours. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for updates around all the launches and devices.