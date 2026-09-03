Samsung has increased the price of three devices in India namely Samsung Galaxy A17, Galaxy A27, Galaxy F17, and Galaxy A07 5G. The price change is coming because of the thinning margins for the device companies. Much recently, even OPPO, and Vivo along with other brands have increased the price of their devices. Along with that, Samsung has also increased the price of several other devices in the recent past. Let us take a look at what the new price of the devices will be.

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Samsung Galaxy A17, Galaxy A27, Galaxy F17, and Galaxy A07 5G New Prices in India

Samsung Galaxy A17 is going to see a price hike across variants. The 6GB + 128GB variant price has gone up from Rs 19,499 to Rs 29,999, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants have seen their price go up from Rs 20,999 to Rs 32,999 and Rs 23,999 and Rs 38,499, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A27 is also seeing a price hike across variants. The base variant comes with 6GB + 128GB and has seen a price increase of Rs 2,000 to Rs 33,999. Then there are two more variants with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, and their price has gone up from Rs 34,999 and Rs 40,499 to Rs 38,999 and Rs 45,499.

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Then there is the Galaxy F17 which has seen an uniform price increase of Rs 3,500 across all the variants. Thus, the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,49, the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 26,499, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,499.