JioPC Costs Just Rs 11 Per Day: Can It Replace a Budget Laptop?

Reliance Jio has made JioPC available as a standalone subscription to consumers across India, regardless of their telecom or broadband provider. Previously limited to JioHome broadband subscribers, the cloud-based computer can now be accessed on an existing laptop or desktop through a supported web browser.

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Key Highlights

  • JioPC can now be accessed without JioFiber or JioAirFiber through a supported browser.
  • The standard annual option works out to approximately Rs 11 per day.
  • JioPC offers 8GB RAM and 500GB storage.
  • JioPC Ultra provides 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
  • Both configurations operate on Ubuntu Linux.
  • Users need an existing functional computer and reliable internet connectivity.
  • All listed subscription prices are inclusive of GST.

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The standard JioPC plan priced at Rs 4,000 provides 10+2 months of validity. Spread across 365 days, it works out to approximately Rs 10.96, or Rs 11 per day. JioPC Ultra costs Rs 5,000 for the same validity period, which translates to approximately Rs 13.70 per day.

The effective Rs 11-per-day cost therefore applies to the standard annual option. Shorter subscriptions carry a higher effective daily cost.

Jio is positioning the service as an alternative for consumers whose aging computers have slowed down, run out of storage, or struggle to run modern applications.

However, can a cloud computer costing Rs 11 per day genuinely replace a budget laptop?

Also Read: JioHotstar Goes Global, Launches in 3 Other Countries

What Is JioPC?

jiopc costs rs11perday can it replace budgetlaptop

JioPC is a computer-as-a-service subscription model operating on remote cloud infrastructure. Instead of relying entirely on the processor, RAM, and storage inside the user’s device, it provides a virtual desktop powered by computing resources hosted in Jio’s cloud.