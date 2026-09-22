OPPO Hikes Multiple Smartphone Prices in India

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has hiked the prices of its multiple devices. This includes the OPPO A6 5G, A6x 5G, A6c, and Reno 16c. These devices have received a significant price hike. If you have been following the tech and smartphone industry recently, you know that this price hike has happened due to rising DRAM prices in the global market. It is not just the DRAM, but also other components and logistics which has become more expensive. The price has increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000. Let us take a look at the prices of these devices which have gone up.

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OPPO Hikes Price of Phones: Check the Amount

OPPO Reno 16c has received a price hike of up to Rs 4,000 in India. The revised prices are now even visible on the official website of OPPO India. The changes were first spotted and shared by Sanju Choudhary. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone, which was priced at Rs 49,999 is now priced at Rs 52,999. Then there is the 8GB + 256GB variant, which has seen its price go up from Rs 53,999 to Rs 57,999. Lastly, there is the 12GB + 256GB variant which was priced at Rs 59,999, but is now available for Rs 62,999.

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The OPPO A6 5G has seen its price go up from RS 28,999 to Rs 29,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant. Then there are 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB variants priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999. These have also gone up from the launch price.