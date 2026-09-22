OPPO K14 Plus 5G Flipkart Teased: Best Phone for Rs 30000?

Oppo has been working on multiple smartphone launches globally and in India, from its flagship Find X10 models to the budget-friendly Oppo K14 Lite, which launched just a few days ago, on September 16, 2026. Now, Oppo India is gearing up to launch the Oppo K14 Plus 5G, with upgraded specs and 5G capabilities. Oppo officially teased the phone with the tagline “Powered to Perform, Built to Last,” hinting at a power-packed device with a long-lasting battery and durable build. A recently revealed teaser also confirmed that the Oppo K14 Plus will go on sale via Flipkart India.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Oppo officially teased the K14 Plus 5G phone, hinting at an upcoming launch.
The Oppo K14 Plus 5G is expected to get major upgrades to the battery and display and may be priced around Rs 30,000.
Oppo’s K14 Plus will be positioned as the “Top-End K series phone,” after the Oppo K14 Lite and the Oppo K14 5G.
Oppo K14 Plus 5G Teased on Flipkart – Specification and Feature Hints for a Major Specs Upgrade with Battery
We have a leaked image of the K14 Plus retail box, giving the phone its first real-life look ahead of launch. The box shows a center punch-hole camera, a flat screen, yellowish side rails, and slimmer bezels, hinting at a premium finish.
Fresh details about the K14 Plus’s display suggest the new Oppo K series phone will feature a larger display with support for 3,600 nits of peak brightness, and it will also include a larger 5,000mm² vapor chamber to keep the phone cool during long, heavy use.
So far, Oppo has only teased its new K14 Plus smartphone, and we still haven’t received an official release or launch date.
Still, based on the tagline, we can expect the new K14 Plus to be a solid 5G phone with a good, pretty front display, sold on Flipkart.
However, we don’t have any confirmation on the price, but based on the current market, the recently launched Oppo K14 Lite 4G is priced at Rs 16,999.
In contrast, the standard Oppo K14 5G is priced at Rs 25,999, so the Oppo K14 Plus will likely be the top-end model in the K series, priced around Rs 30,000 to compete with Vivo, OnePlus, and even Samsung.
Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.
FAQs
When will the Oppo K14 Plus 5G launch in India?
Oppo has teased the K14 Plus 5G in India, but the company has not yet officially announced its launch date.
Where will the Oppo K14 Plus 5G be sold?
The Oppo K14 Plus 5G has been teased for sale through Flipkart in India.
What battery will the Oppo K14 Plus 5G have?
Leaks suggest that the Oppo K14 Plus 5G could feature a large 7,000mAh battery with support for faster charging.
Will the Oppo K14 Plus 5G be water and dust resistant?
Reports suggest that the K14 Plus could retain the IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings seen on the Oppo K14 5G.
What will be the price of the Oppo K14 Plus 5G in India?
Oppo has not confirmed the price. Based on current reports and other K14-series pricing, the K14 Plus could be in the Rs 30,000 segment, but this remains unconfirmed.