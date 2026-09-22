OPPO K14 Plus 5G Flipkart Teased: Best Phone for Rs 30000?

Oppo has been working on multiple smartphone launches globally and in India, from its flagship Find X10 models to the budget-friendly Oppo K14 Lite, which launched just a few days ago, on September 16, 2026. Now, Oppo India is gearing up to launch the Oppo K14 Plus 5G, with upgraded specs and 5G capabilities. Oppo officially teased the phone with the tagline “Powered to Perform, Built to Last,” hinting at a power-packed device with a long-lasting battery and durable build. A recently revealed teaser also confirmed that the Oppo K14 Plus will go on sale via Flipkart India.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Oppo officially teased the K14 Plus 5G phone, hinting at an upcoming launch.

The Oppo K14 Plus 5G is expected to get major upgrades to the battery and display and may be priced around Rs 30,000.

Oppo’s K14 Plus will be positioned as the “Top-End K series phone,” after the Oppo K14 Lite and the Oppo K14 5G.

Ahead of the launch, we have more specifications and key feature details to see if the phone will be a great phone for Rs 20,000; here is what we know so far:

Also Read: OPPO Find X10 Pro Max Launch Confirmed with Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC

Oppo K14 Plus 5G Teased on Flipkart – Specification and Feature Hints for a Major Specs Upgrade with Battery

We have a leaked image of the K14 Plus retail box, giving the phone its first real-life look ahead of launch. The box shows a center punch-hole camera, a flat screen, yellowish side rails, and slimmer bezels, hinting at a premium finish.