Reliance Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass Now Includes Kuku TV and 15 OTT Platforms: Check Benefits
Reliance Jio has added Kuku TV to its Rs 200 OTT Pass add-on pack, which offers 30GB of high-speed data, access to 15 OTT platforms, 1,000+ live TV channels and additional entertainment benefits for 28 days.
India’s leading telecom provider, Reliance Jio, which previously introduced the Rs 200 OTT Pass add-on pack, is now offering users even more entertainment options. The telecom giant has added Kuku TV worth Rs 199 to its OTT bundled pack, giving subscribers access to more digital content under the same offering. Check out the pack benefits as of this writing below:
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Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass Add-on Pack
Pack Type: OTT Pass – Now Includes Free Kuku TV + 15 OTT
The pack also includes access to more than 1,000 live TV channels on JioTV (sports channels excluded), including over 150 paid channels from leading broadcasters:
JioStar — Star Plus HD, Colors HD and other entertainment and movie channels Sony Entertainment — SET HD, Sony SAB HD and more Sun TV Network — Sun TV HD, KTV HD and other regional entertainment, movie and music channels Warner Bros. Discovery — Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and other infotainment, lifestyle, wildlife and kids’ channels ETV — ETV HD, ETV Telugu and other regional entertainment and movie channels
Additional Offers and Details
Cinepolis Offer: Flat Rs 150 off on movie tickets (minimum purchase of Rs 550 for two tickets) and 10 percent off on food and beverages (F&B). The ticket offer is not valid on Tuesdays. Vouchers are available in the MyJio app under Coupons.
Conclusion
Overall, Jio’s Rs 200 OTT Pass add-on pack offers a compelling mix of high-speed data, OTT subscriptions, live TV channels, and additional entertainment benefits for 28 days. With the addition of Kuku TV, the pack becomes an even more attractive option for users looking to bundle their connectivity and entertainment needs into a single offering.