Reliance Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass Now Includes Kuku TV and 15 OTT Platforms: Check Benefits

India’s leading telecom provider, Reliance Jio, which previously introduced the Rs 200 OTT Pass add-on pack, is now offering users even more entertainment options. The telecom giant has added Kuku TV worth Rs 199 to its OTT bundled pack, giving subscribers access to more digital content under the same offering. Check out the pack benefits as of this writing below:

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Jio Rs 200 OTT Pass Add-on Pack

Pack Type: OTT Pass – Now Includes Free Kuku TV + 15 OTT

Core Benefits: 30GB of high-speed 4G/5G data, after which unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps.

Unlimited 5G: Eligible on active 1GB/day and 1.5GB/day prepaid plans (up to 28 days) with a 5G device on the Jio True 5G network. This pack provides only data benefits.

Validity: 28 days

Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 7.14 per day

Subscriptions and Benefits:

The pass includes subscriptions to 15 premium OTT platforms in a single pack:

YouTube Premium: Ad-free viewing across TV, tablet, and mobile, along with background playback and offline downloads (claim via MyJio).

Prime Video Mobile Edition: Access to Amazon Prime Video on mobile devices (claim via MyJio).

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JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood: Live sports, Hotstar Originals, and blockbuster Hollywood content (log in to the JioHotstar app using your Jio number).

Kuku TV: Subscription through a coupon code credited in MyJio; redeem the coupon code on the Kuku TV app.