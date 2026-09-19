Jio Home Users to Get Free Amazon Prime Lite

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has announced a free OTT (over-the-top) offer for Jio Home customers. Jio Home includes JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers. If you want are consuming Jio Home services, you will be able to get free Amazon Prime Lite from the company. This will be for everyone on the 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps 3-in-1 Jio Home plans. This offer is a part of Jio’s 10th anniversary celebration. The Amazon Prime Lite will offer users access to fast-delivery on the platform (Amazon), along with Prime Video benefit for no additional cost. Here’s how people can claim the offer.

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Jio Home Amazon Prime Lite Offer: How to Claim

To claim the Jio Home Amazon Prime Lite subscription, just head to the MyJio app (JioHome account). The users can activate the one year free offer by tapping on the banner. Note that Jio has said that customers on the Rs 888, Rs 1199, and Rs 150+ Mbps plans will continue to get 24-month Amazon Prime Lite subscription.

The offer has now rolled out for the customers. Jio had announced that the offer will start rolling out from September 19, 2026. It will be rolled out in a phased manner over the next two weeks. It will be a one year free offer from the day of the activation. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription is available at a cost of Rs 799 per year. So this is the value of the benefit that you get for free from the company.

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This free offer is available only for the JioHome plan users on the 3-in-1 plans. This includes the TV + OTT + Wi-Fi services. You can also later upgrade the plan to a full Prime Video if you want to by getting in touch with the Amazon Prime customer care or Jio customer care. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the telecom and tech offers in India.