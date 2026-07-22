Vivo S2 5G Could Launch Soon in India

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone tech giant, could soon launch a new S series device in India. The last time Vivo launched an S series phone in India was several years back. It was 2019 to be precise. Now, Vivo could be planning to bring the Vivo S2 5G in India. This has not been confirmed by the brand. But a rumour online suggests that the brand has revealed a teaser poster claiming Vivo S series is Coming Soon to India. This would be interesting to see. Vivo S series could be targeting both offline and online users.

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Vivo S2 5G Features Horizontal Camera

The Vivo S2 5G teaser poster reportedly shows that it will come with a horizontal camera. The design seems very much like what the Vivo X300 FE 5G looks like. The phone is expected to launch in the range of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000. The handset will come with a focus on smartphone photography. Vivo usually focuses on camera in this price segment, and partners with ZEISS for bringing strong photography experience for the users.

Additionally, the Vivo S2 5G was reportedly spotted on the GSMA database with the model number V2576. It was also discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The BIS certification means that the phone could launch soon. We don’t have a timeline on when it will launch, but it could be in the near future. The phone would likely go against the devices such as iQOO 15R, OnePlus 15R, and the Vivo X200 FE 5G which launched last year.

The Vivo S2 5G specifications are unknown. What is worth noting is that the Vivo S1 launched in 2019, and it was a pretty affordable phone for the Indian market. The device had launched under Rs 20,000. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around this device and its launch in India.