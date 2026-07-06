Vivo V80 Series Launch in India Around Mid August 2026

Vivo, a Chinese tech maker, will likely launch the Vivo V80 series in India soon. The launch of the series is tipped to be around mid-August, 2026. The date or the timeline has not been confirmed officially by the brand. With the Vivo V series, the company aims to offer a great camera experience at a more affordable price point the Vivo X series phones. The Vivo V70 series in India is currently the premium, yet value phone series from the brand. The Vivo V80 series is expected to continue building on this.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



There are rumours that the Vivo S60 series, which launched in China last month, will debut in India as the Vivo V80 series. It could be priced higher than the Vivo V70 because of the rising dRam prices across the world. The Vivo V70 series launched in the Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 price point. However, the Vivo V80 series will likely come in the Rs 50,000 – Rs 60,000 price range. This is because the brand will have to raise its prices to maintain margins.

Thus, the Vivo V80 series could directly be in competition with the Vivo V70 series. The Vivo V80 could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. We are likely going to see a ZEISS camera system in this one as well with support for telephoto photography. Vivo is also expected to keep the build premium using aluminium alloy frame and add IP68 and IP69 ratings for the phone. It is worth noting that in China, the Vivo S60 launched with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, meanwhile the S60e featured the MediaTek Dimensity 7500. This could be changed for India, keeping everything else the same. Since the information has not directly come from the brand, we would advise you to take it with a pinch of salt. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates and details on the Vivo V80 series in India.