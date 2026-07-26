Apple iOS 27 – List of Features and Upgrades iPhones Will Get

At the Apple WWDC 2026 event, the Cupertino giant rolled out beta versions and recently moved to the public beta release of iOS 27, hinting at the features and upgrades we will get this year. Apple will upgrade many native applications, such as iMessage and the camera. Apple will also make optimisation upgrades, making iOS 27 more power-efficient and faster, with many AI-integrated features.

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Key Highlights As the Apple iOS 27 public rollout nears, we have you covered with some major features and upgrades coming to your iPhones this year

iOS 27 is expected to have a public rollout in September this year.

Apple is also working on improving overall optimizations.

Apple iOS 27 – What Are the Features and Upgrades We Will Get

As Apple recently moved to the public beta release, many users who opted for the beta version of the next iOS can access it. This version is said to be more streamlined than previous developer beta releases.

Compared to the developer release, the public beta introduces many more features, almost confirming they will be included in the rollout scheduled for September.

Here are the top features and upgrades coming to iOS 27 that will interest you.

Also Read: iOS 27 Beta Now Rolling out, What to Know

Transforming Siri to Siri AI – New revamped AI assistant integration to iMessage, Camera App

One of Apple’s major upgrades with iOS 27 focuses on AI implementation.

This year, Siri will get an AI upgrade enabling it to perform many tasks within applications, not just set alarms, timers, and make calls.