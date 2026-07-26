Apple iOS 27 – List of Features and Upgrades iPhones Will Get
Apple is gearing up to launch many new features and upgrades with its iOS 27 update. Ahead of the public release, here is a list of the upgrades, feature updates, and optimizations we will see with iOS 27.
At the Apple WWDC 2026 event, the Cupertino giant rolled out beta versions and recently moved to the public beta release of iOS 27, hinting at the features and upgrades we will get this year. Apple will upgrade many native applications, such as iMessage and the camera. Apple will also make optimisation upgrades, making iOS 27 more power-efficient and faster, with many AI-integrated features.
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Key Highlights
As the Apple iOS 27 public rollout nears, we have you covered with some major features and upgrades coming to your iPhones this year
iOS 27 is expected to have a public rollout in September this year.
Apple is also working on improving overall optimizations.
Apple iOS 27 – What Are the Features and Upgrades We Will Get
As Apple recently moved to the public beta release, many users who opted for the beta version of the next iOS can access it. This version is said to be more streamlined than previous developer beta releases.
Compared to the developer release, the public beta introduces many more features, almost confirming they will be included in the rollout scheduled for September.
Here are the top features and upgrades coming to iOS 27 that will interest you.
Siri will perform tasks such as sending, reading, and summarising messages; analysing texts; and taking actions like setting reminders, making calls, or sending email responses to text messages.
Siri AI in Camera App
The iPhone’s camera will get a major change this year. The camera app will not only take photos but also serve as a tool to get information about what it sees.
Apple is integrating Siri AI into the Camera app to analyse what the camera sees.
For example, if you find a flower and you are unsure which flower it is, instead of taking a screenshot and doing a reverse search, you can ask Siri and point the camera at the flower to get your answer.