iOS 27 Beta Now Rolling out, What to Know

Highlights
- Apple has started rolling out the new iOS 27 Public Beta for iPhones.
- This public beta comes after the announcement of the developer beta in June.
- The beta version will allow Apple to take feedback from the devices running it and improve on any bugs or problems that come up.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Apple has started rolling out the new iOS 27 Public Beta for iPhones. This public beta comes after the announcement of the developer beta in June. The beta version will allow Apple to take feedback from the devices running it and improve on any bugs or problems that come up. The beta update is not mandatory for the public, and in fact, is not advisable to be downloaded if the iPhone is your primary device. If you have a secondary iPhone just to play with, then you should take the risk of downloading the beta version on that device. Alongside the iOS 27 Public Beta, Apple has also released the similar public beta versions of the iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and macOS 27 Golden Gate, and more. Here’s what you need to know if you want to install this update.
iOS 27 Public Beta: How to Install the Update
Apple’s iOS 27 Public Beta will come with Apple Beta Software Program. Once this is done, you can install the beta firmware on your device. The iOS 27 Public Beta update on the iPhone will be available for the users globally. Just follow these steps in India:
- Navigate to beta.apple.com
- Then tap on the Sign Up button and enter your Apple ID.
- Read T&C and tap the Accept button if you are willing to Comply.
- Open the Settings on your iPhone.
- Navigate to General > Software Update. The iPhone will automatically check for any pending updates.
- At the top, you will see new Beta Updates option. Then just tap on it and select the iOS 27 Public Beta.