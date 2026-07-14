iOS 27 Beta Now Rolling out, What to Know

Apple has started rolling out the new iOS 27 Public Beta for iPhones. This public beta comes after the announcement of the developer beta in June. The beta version will allow Apple to take feedback from the devices running it and improve on any bugs or problems that come up. The beta update is not mandatory for the public, and in fact, is not advisable to be downloaded if the iPhone is your primary device. If you have a secondary iPhone just to play with, then you should take the risk of downloading the beta version on that device. Alongside the iOS 27 Public Beta, Apple has also released the similar public beta versions of the iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and macOS 27 Golden Gate, and more. Here’s what you need to know if you want to install this update.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



iOS 27 Public Beta: How to Install the Update

Apple’s iOS 27 Public Beta will come with Apple Beta Software Program. Once this is done, you can install the beta firmware on your device. The iOS 27 Public Beta update on the iPhone will be available for the users globally. Just follow these steps in India: