iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Cost Rs 28600 More Approx

Apple will soon launch the iPhone 18 series. The first few devices we expect to see in the market are iPhone 18 Pro models. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are going to be the two devices that will come first in the series. Now, as per online reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost somewhere Rs 28,600 more than the predecessor. This is not a guarantee, but the rising cost of components could lead to a higher cost for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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According to a report from the Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s component could cost $300 USD (approx Rs 28,600) more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The highest memory variant in the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with 2TB of internal storage. Thus, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could become one of the most expensive phones in the world.

The rising in memory costs, including the dRAM and NAND will contribute to this price increase. Apple recently increased the price of several of its products in the market. The iPad Air now costs Rs 30,000 more in India. The same has changed for MacBooks. The MacBook Air, which launched for approximately Rs 1.2 lakh now costs Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Apple could debut the A20 Pro chipset on the iPhone 18 Pro models. This would be the fastest processor from Apple, and could be featured on iPhone Ultra as well as iPhone Air 2. We are not sure if the iPhone 18 will launch on the September event as well. Many reports suggest that the regular iPhone 18 will launch somewhere around March in 2027. This is to let Apple launch the iPhone 18 at a decent price point. If the iPhone 18 launches right now, the cost will be higher and that could also hurt the sales of the iPhone 18 Pro models. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for the upcoming launch of the iPhone 18 Pro.