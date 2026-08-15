Airtel Invites India to Thank the Air Force This Independence Day

This Independence Day, Airtel is bringing together entertainment and a nationwide expression of gratitude through the #MillionThankYou initiative. In collaboration with Netflix, Airtel is inviting people across the country to honour the Indian Air Force and recognise the courage, precision and sacrifice of the air warriors who have served India.

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Airtel and Netflix Unite for the #MillionThankYou Initiative

At the heart of the initiative is Operation Safed Sagar, inspired by the Indian Air Force’s Golden Arrows Squadron and its role during the 1999 Kargil War. The film brings audiences closer to the air warriors who served under some of the conflict’s most challenging conditions.

While Netflix is bringing the story of Operation Safed Sagar to screens across India, Airtel is helping people respond with one collective message: thank you.

Airtel Sets Up Thank You Stations Across 11 Cities

As part of the campaign, Airtel said it has established Thank You Stations across 11 cities in 10 states. These stations allow people to record and share their messages of gratitude to the Indian Air Force.

Send Your Message of Gratitude Through WhatsApp

People who cannot visit a Thank You Station can still participate from anywhere in India through Airtel’s dedicated WhatsApp journey.

To share a message and become part of #MillionThankYou, users can send a WhatsApp message to +91 92895 59403. They can also watch the Operation Safed Sagar film through the campaign’s YouTube page.

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The initiative turns Operation Safed Sagar from a story that people simply watch into an opportunity for the country to revisit an important chapter of its history and recognise those who served.