Airtel Invites India to Thank the Air Force This Independence Day

This Independence Day, Airtel is bringing together entertainment and a nationwide expression of gratitude through the #MillionThankYou initiative. In collaboration with Netflix, Airtel is inviting people across the country to honour the Indian Air Force and recognise the courage, precision and sacrifice of the air warriors who have served India.
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Airtel and Netflix Unite for the #MillionThankYou Initiative
At the heart of the initiative is Operation Safed Sagar, inspired by the Indian Air Force’s Golden Arrows Squadron and its role during the 1999 Kargil War. The film brings audiences closer to the air warriors who served under some of the conflict’s most challenging conditions.
While Netflix is bringing the story of Operation Safed Sagar to screens across India, Airtel is helping people respond with one collective message: thank you.
Airtel Sets Up Thank You Stations Across 11 Cities
As part of the campaign, Airtel said it has established Thank You Stations across 11 cities in 10 states. These stations allow people to record and share their messages of gratitude to the Indian Air Force.
Send Your Message of Gratitude Through WhatsApp
People who cannot visit a Thank You Station can still participate from anywhere in India through Airtel’s dedicated WhatsApp journey.
To share a message and become part of #MillionThankYou, users can send a WhatsApp message to +91 92895 59403. They can also watch the Operation Safed Sagar film through the campaign’s YouTube page.
The initiative turns Operation Safed Sagar from a story that people simply watch into an opportunity for the country to revisit an important chapter of its history and recognise those who served.
Independence Day Watchlist on Airtel IPTV
Alongside Operation Safed Sagar, Airtel said its IPTV users can explore seven additional films reflecting courage, sacrifice, resilience and significant chapters from India’s journey.
Airtel IPTV offers access to more than 25 streaming apps, over 650 live television channels and an extensive on-demand library through one integrated entertainment experience. Airtel IPTV plans start at Rs 699.
Here are the seven additional titles to add to the Independence Day watchlist:
1. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata – ZEE5
Set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the film highlights the courage of the staff at Cama Hospital, who continued serving people as the crisis unfolded around them.
2. Patriot – ZEE5
This political thriller explores surveillance, political influence, privacy and the complex systems involved in protecting a nation.
3. Main Vaapas Aaunga – Netflix
Set against the 1947 Partition, the film explores love, separation, memory and the enduring emotional connection people carry with their homeland.
4. Sajjan Singh Rangroot – Chaupal
The Punjabi war drama follows a Sikh soldier serving in the British Indian Army during World War I, examining loyalty, duty and the personal cost of war.
5. Rang De Basanti – Amazon Prime Video
The film follows a group of young people who draw inspiration from India’s freedom fighters and decide to stand up for what they believe in.
6. Amaran – Netflix
Based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, Amaran follows his journey of duty, courage and personal sacrifice during his service in the Kashmir Valley.
7. Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad – Aha
The Telugu period drama explores the Hyderabad Liberation Movement and the events surrounding Hyderabad’s integration into India.
Watch, Remember and Say Thank You. Through #MillionThankYou, Airtel is using its retail presence, connectivity and digital platforms to help people express their gratitude to the Indian Air Force.
This Independence Day, viewers can revisit stories of courage and sacrifice through Airtel IPTV while joining Airtel and Netflix in delivering a nationwide message of thanks to the Indian Air Force.
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