Google Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro: Difference You Should Know

Google has launched its all-new Pixel 11 series, including the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the flagship foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G. All the phones are powered by the latest 2nm-based Tensor G6 chipset and feature a triple-camera setup with the HiLight sensor. On the Pro model, you get a bigger image sensor, although there isn’t much improvement in battery capacity; here, we’ve got you covered with a detailed comparison between the two flagships.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • Here is a detailed comparison between the latest flagship phone, the Pixel 11 and the Pixel 11 Pro.
  • Both phones are running on the latest Tensor G6 chipset based on 3nm architecture.
  • Right now, the Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro are available to pre-order, and customers can avail discounts when pre-ordering the phone.

Related Coverage
pixel 11 design obsidian india first look (1) Google Pixel 11 5G First Look India pixel 11 price surfaces online ahead of launch Pixel 11 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch google pixel 11 series launch today how Google Pixel 11 Series Launch Today: How and Where to Watch

Google Pixel 11 vs Google Pixel 11 Pro: Ultimate Specification Comparison

googlepixel11 vs pixel11pro difference you should know

Here, we have you covered with a detailed comparison between the latest Pixel 11 standard model and the Pixel 11 Pro to help you decide whether to stick with the standard or upgrade to the Pro.

We have compared both flagships in terms of design, display, processor, RAM, storage, and price.

Also Read: Google Reshuffles AI Leadership as Gemini Race Intensifies

Design

On the design side, the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro share the same design, built around an aluminium chassis with a slimmer profile and a slimmer camera bump, with a glossy finish on the front and back with Corning Gorilla Glass Victurs 2 protection and an anti-scratch cover added on the front of the display, this gives the Pixel 11 series a completely new premium feel in the hand.