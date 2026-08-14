Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Based on Android 17 Rolling Out Now

Xiaomi has now started rolling out HyperOS 4, its latest generation of software based on Android 17. The HyperOS 4 will come to all Xiaomi devices which are eligible to receive it, and currently, the rollout has started only for the China region. Xiaomi has introduced glass-inspired design in this generation of operating system, and initially, it will be rolling out in beta with Super AI Assistant 2.0. This assistant is powered by Xiaomi’s own MiMo large language model (LLM). The glass theme you will see inside the HyperOS 4 could feel very much like the iOS 26 design which Apple calls the Liquid Glass for the iPhones.

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Xiaomi HyperOS 4 or Android 17 Update: Notable Features

Xiaomi has resdesigned the user interface (UI), and now this OS will feature a glass inspired design language. The OS will render realistic looking refraction effects across supported UI elements. The personalisation options will also get a kick with HyperOS 4. Elements such as notifications and clock can now be rearranged, and folders can be resized while widgets can be grouped together.

Further, the transition between the landscape and portrait orientation inside apps has been made seamless with the new operating system. Xiaomi claims that applications can now open up to 18% faster after 9 hours of phone use compared with the HyperOS 3. There will also be the use of AI (artificial intelligence) on the new OS which will be able to predict the resources that a user may need soon and pre-load them into RAM so that the loading becomes faster in experience for the users.