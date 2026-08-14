From Cocktail 2 to Aakhri Sawal: Best OTT Releases This Week

For this Independence Day week, many new movies and TV shows are arriving on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and JioHotstar. For this weekend, we have a list of the latest movies and TV shows you should watch, and the list includes one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters, The Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt. Next is another Bollywood release, Aakhri Sawal, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy. We will also see Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, and Smita Tambe in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. If you like drama TV shows, 108 Base Hospital Uri stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Erica Fernandes. Lastly, Netflix’s sports documentary series Mourinho is for football lovers. The documentary is inspired by the career and growth of the prominent football manager José Mourinho.

From Musafir Cafe to Con City: Best OTT Releases This Week

Be it from Bollywood blockbuster movies to TV dramas and sports documentaries, here is the complete list of the Best TV shows and movies you can watch this week in August.

Also Read: Operation Safed Sagar, Uyir: Best OTT Releases This Week

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt

OTT Release Date: 14-08-2026

First up on the list is the Bollywood blockbuster Cocktail 2, which was released on Netflix after the first movie was released in 2012. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sanjay Dutt.

The romantic comedy drama follows a renowned chef, played by Shahid Kapoor, who is committed to a long-term relationship with Diya, played by Rashmika, and how their love life takes a new twist after they travel to Sicily while avoiding talks of marriage and meet Diya’s best friend, Ally, played by Kriti Sanon.

The movie is ready to stream starting today.

2. Aakhri Sawal

Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, Nitu Chandra Srivastava

OTT Release Date: 14-08-2026

Alongside Cocktail 2, Sanjay Dutt appears again on the OTT screen in another movie, Aakhri Sawall, and you can stream it on Lionsgate Play.

For readers who are not aware, Jio customers can stream their favorite movies and TV shows for free via the streaming services on their Jio set-top box. Even Airtel XStream subscribers can get Lionsgate Play subscriptions via the Rs 149 Airtel XStream Play pack.

The movie revolves around a brilliant yet erratic scholar named Vicky, who accuses his professor, Gopal Nadkarni, of institutional bias, igniting a national controversy that escalates into a new academic dispute between the student and the professor.

Also Read: Balan, Rao Bahadur and Chinna Chinna Aasai: Best OTT Releases This Week

3. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Where to Watch: Zee5

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Prasad Oak, Amruta Namdev Patil

OTT Release Date: 14-08-2026

Prominent actress and politician Kangana Ranaut is back on the OTT screen with a new drama movie directed and written by Manoj Tapadia.

The movie is inspired by true events and follows the story of a hospital staff worker and how she bravely keeps 400 people alive and treats all the patients admitted to Cama Hospital while Mumbai city was under the 26/11 terror attack.

4. 108 Base Hospital Uri

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Cast: Erica Fernandes, Gashmeer Mahajani

OTT Release Date: 15-08-2026

We have another TV series, 108 Base Hospital, in which Erica Fernandes plays the lead role; she is known for her shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and The Haunting. Alongside Erica, we have Gashmeer Mahajani, known for his roles in movies such as Carry on Maratha and Deool Band.

The TV series is set to start streaming on Independence Day and revolves around a resilient team of doctors from 108 Base Hospital in Uri who are trying to steer between their personal and professional lives while saving lives in a conflict zone.

Also read: From Musafir Cafe to Con City: Best OTT Releases This Week

5. Mourinho

Where to Watch: Netflix

OTT Release Date: 11-08-2026

Last on the list, we have a new Netflix sports documentary series hitting OTT screens this weekend. As the title suggests, Mourinho is a documentary series that follows the career of prominent Portuguese football manager José Mourinho.

The three-part Netflix series begins with his 2004 Champions League win and follows his time working for Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma, and Fenerbahçe.

Here is the complete list of the best OTT TV shows and movies you should watch this weekend

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