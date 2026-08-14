From Cocktail 2 to Aakhri Sawal: Best OTT Releases This Week

For this Independence Day week, many new movies and TV shows are arriving on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and JioHotstar. For this weekend, we have a list of the latest movies and TV shows you should watch, and the list includes one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters, The Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt. Next is another Bollywood release, Aakhri Sawal, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy. We will also see Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, and Smita Tambe in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. If you like drama TV shows, 108 Base Hospital Uri stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Erica Fernandes. Lastly, Netflix’s sports documentary series Mourinho is for football lovers. The documentary is inspired by the career and growth of the prominent football manager José Mourinho.

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Key Highlights

  • Here is the list of the Best TV Shows and Movies you can watch this weekend.
  • The list of the best OTT releases includes Bollywood blockbusters like Cocktail 2, Aakhri Sawal, and Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, as well as new TV series like 108 Base Hospital: Uri and Mourinho.
  • You can watch these Best OTT Releases on OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and Lionsgate Play.

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Be it from Bollywood blockbuster movies to TV dramas and sports documentaries, here is the complete list of the Best TV shows and movies you can watch this week in August.

Also Read: Operation Safed Sagar, Uyir: Best OTT Releases This Week

1. Cocktail 2