Vivo S2 5G VS Oppo F33 5G: Which Android Should You Pick

Vivo S2 5G was launched on August 6, 2026, featuring a premium design with a plastic frame and glass front, a dual-camera setup, and a circular flash. Vivo quietly launched the new S2 without a major event, reviving the S-series after almost seven years. The Vivo S2 directly competes with the Oppo F33 5G, launched in April 2026, which offers a bigger AMOLED panel, a silicon-carbon battery, and faster RAM and storage.

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Key Highlights

  • Here is a detailed comparison between the latest Vivo S2 5G phone and Oppo F33 5G phone.
  • Both the Vivo S2 and Oppo F33 pack the latest MediaTek Dimensity chipset. On paper, the Vivo S2’s Dimensity 7360 offers better specs than the Oppo F33’s.
  • Oppo F33 5G starts at Rs 34,999, while the Vivo S2 starts at Rs 39,999.

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Both phones offer solid specs for the price and directly compete. Here is a detailed comparison for your reference.

Also Read: Vivo X300 FE 5G Price in India Increased

Vivo S2 5G VS Oppo F33 5G – The Ultimate Specification Comparison

vivos2 5g oppof33 which android you pick

Here, we have you covered with a detailed comparison between the Vivo S2 and the Oppo F33 across design, display, processor, RAM, storage, camera, battery, and software.

OnePlus announces a massive price cut for this year’s Independence Day sale.

The Nord 6 smartphone, launched in April 2026 with a flat AMOLED panel, Qualcomm chipset, and faster RAM and storage, will get a price cut this year. But is it worth buying a new Nord 6 phone right now in August?

If you want to upgrade your smartphone this year, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.