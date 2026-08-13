Vivo S2 5G VS Oppo F33 5G: Which Android Should You Pick

Vivo S2 5G was launched on August 6, 2026, featuring a premium design with a plastic frame and glass front, a dual-camera setup, and a circular flash. Vivo quietly launched the new S2 without a major event, reviving the S-series after almost seven years. The Vivo S2 directly competes with the Oppo F33 5G, launched in April 2026, which offers a bigger AMOLED panel, a silicon-carbon battery, and faster RAM and storage.

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Both phones offer solid specs for the price and directly compete. Here is a detailed comparison for your reference.

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Here, we have you covered with a detailed comparison between the Vivo S2 and the Oppo F33 across design, display, processor, RAM, storage, camera, battery, and software.

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Design

Vivo S2 5G is built with a plastic frame and a curved glass front. Vivo promises a durable frame, as the S2 is certified with MIL-STD-810H for drop resistance up to 1m.

The phone has a slimmer form factor and three colour options: Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White.

Despite its plastic frame, the phone offers a premium look and feel out of the box.

The Oppo F33 5G also features a premium design with a plastic frame, a plastic back, and a flat glass front. It is also MIL-STD-810H certified out of the box.

The phone has a dual-camera setup with a main sensor and an auxiliary monochrome lens. This is housed inside a vertically aligned camera sensor over a square module on the back.

Also Read: Vivo S2 5G VS Realme 16 Pro 5G: Which is Better

Display

The Vivo S2 features a premium 3D Curved AMOLED front panel with up to 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It is also HDR+ certified, making it ideal for watching your favorite TV shows and movies.

The Oppo F33 comes with a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1400 nits of typical brightness.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

The Vivo S2 is powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset based on 4nm technology, with a Mali-G615 GPU, launched in September 2026.The

AnTuTu 11 benchmark shows the chipset scores around 925,409 points, while Geekbench 6 reports 1024 points for single-core performance and 2882 points for multi-core performance.

To sustain long-term performance, the 3DMark test yields a score of 343 points, indicating a stable and reliable phone with consistent performance over longer runs.

The Dimensity 7360 chipset is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Oppo F33 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, which is 6nm-based compared to the 4nm chipset in the Vivo S2.

The F33 with Dimensity 6360 Max includes a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max offers decent specs, achieving around 531619 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark.

Geekbench 6 reports about 783 points for single-core and 1966 points for multi-core processing.

The chipset scored around 381 points on the 3DMark test, indicating reliable long-term performance. It is coupled with the Mali G57 MP2 GPU.

Also Read: Vivo S2 5G vs Vivo V70 5G: What to Pick

Camera

Vivo S2 has a dual-camera setup housed horizontally with a circular flash and a single selfie shooter on the front.

It features a 50MP Sony IMX852 sensor, an f/1.8 aperture lens, and a 2MP bokeh camera. On the front, there is a 32MP main selfie shooter.

Oppo F33 5G has a dual rear-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

The secondary lens is a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

Battery

Vivo S2 features a lithium-ion battery with Bluevolt technology, allowing a larger battery while maintaining a thinner form factor.

The S2 has a 7,050mAh battery, 44W fast wired charging out of the box, and reverse wireless charging. It also supports Bypass charging.

The Oppo F33 5G comes with a silicon-carbon 7,000mAh battery, 80W wired fast charging, and 10W wired reverse charging, but it does not support Bypass charging.

Also Read: Vivo S2 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Which Should You Pick

Software

Vivo S2 runs on Origin OS 6, based on Android 16, out of the box. Vivo promises about 3 years of OS upgrades and 5 years of security patch updates.

Oppo F33 5G runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, out of the box, with 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security patch updates.

Colour Options

Vivo S2 is available in three colours: Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White. Oppo F33 5G comes in two colours: Pearl White and Forest Green.

Vivo S2 5G VS Oppo F33 5G – Price Comparison

Moving to pricing, the Vivo S2 5G is available in two memory configurations: an 8GB RAM/128GB storage model starting at Rs 39,999, and a top-end 8GB RAM/256GB storage model priced at Rs 44,999.

The phone went on sale starting August 11, 2026, and students can avail an additional Rs 1000 off on the Vivo site.

Oppo F33 5G comes in three memory configurations. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999.

The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage costs Rs 36,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999.

Also Read: Vivo T5e Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Verdict: Vivo S2 5G VS Oppo F33 5G -Which is a Better Phone?

If your budget is below Rs 35,000, the Oppo F33 5G is the right choice. It offers 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, decent LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a flat AMOLED display.

If you can push the budget a little further to around Rs 40,000, going with the latest Vivo S2 5G is the right choice for you, as you get a dual-camera setup with a bigger-aperture lens, a bigger battery, and a power-efficient, power-packed chipset out of the box.

Image Credits: MeenaGirdh83799, Tech Saz (YouTube)

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