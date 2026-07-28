Vivo T5e Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone brand, has launched the Vivo T5e in India. This is yet another T series phone, which will focus on the online consumer base in the country. The Vivo T5e is an affordable phone added to the T5 series. Further, it has only launched in a single memory variant. The other T5 series phones which are available in India are the Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G, and Vivo T5x 5G. The device will go on sale via the official website of Vivo India and its official online retail channel partners. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Vivo T5e.

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Vivo T5e Price in India

Vivo T5e has launched in India in a single 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 13,999. This is the new T series phone in the country via the Vivo online store, Flipkart, and other channels. It will be available in two colours – Aero Blue and Shadow Grey.

Vivo T5e Specifications in India

Vivo T5e has a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen with support for refresh rate of 90Hz. The Vivo T5e also features IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. There is also military grade durability certification. The device has an octa-core Unisoc T7225 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM, and further support for 4GB virtual RAM expansion. There is also 64GB on onboard storage, with support for microSD card memory extension of up to 2TB. There is an 8MP sensor at the back and 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. The Vivo T5e packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 15W wired-fast charging. The device has a standard body and design, and comes with Vivo branding at the back. Vivo is also soon going to launch the Vivo S2 in India.