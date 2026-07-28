Reliance Jio Nears 500 Million Active Subscribers, Strengthens Lead Across Mobile and 5G FWA

Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance

Reliance Jio added the highest number of active wireless subscribers among Indian telecom operators in June 2026, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

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Key Highlights Jio remained India’s largest mobile operator with 503.58 million subscribers.

Its wireline base reached 15.63 million after adding 144,057 connections.

Jio added 145,790 5G FWA subscribers during June.

The company remained the only operator reporting UBR fixed-wireless subscribers.

Jio’s UBR FWA base increased to 4.93 million after 201,302 monthly additions.

India’s total telephone subscriber base reached 1,348.08 million.

Jio’s active wireless subscriber base increased by 3.33 million to 498.90 million during the month. This was ahead of Bharti Airtel, which added 2.92 million active subscribers. Vodafone Idea and BSNL/MTNL recorded net declines in their active subscriber bases.

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Jio retained India’s largest active wireless subscriber base, accounting for approximately 41.5% of the country’s 1,201.06 million active wireless subscribers.

Jio Retains Mobile Leadership

Jio remained India’s largest wireless mobile operator with 503.58 million subscribers at the end of June 2026. The company held approximately 39.3% of the country’s wireless mobile subscriber base.

The operator added 2.15 million mobile subscribers during the month.

Wireline Base Reaches 15.63 Million

Reliance Jio also retained its position as India’s largest wireline operator. Its wireline subscriber base stood at 15.63 million at the end of June, representing a market share of approximately 32.7%.

The company added 144,057 wireline connections during the month.

Jio Leads India’s 5G FWA Market