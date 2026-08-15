Jio Value Packs Priced Under Rs 200 with Service Validity

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has several value prepaid plans. But today, we will focus on the ones which cost under Rs 200. These plans are specifically the Rs 189 and the Rs 199 plans. You will also see a Rs 198 plan from Jio. But the Rs 198 option is not considered a value option. It is a 5G plan meant that comes with extremely short service validity and is meant for people who have a lower budget, but still want to experience Jio’s 5G. Let us take a look at the plans in more detail below.

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Reliance Jio Rs 189 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 2GB of total data. There are no more benefits except a complimentary access to JioTV and JioAICloud. This plan is majorly targeted towards people who just want voice calling benefits and have a small budget. There is 2GB of data which acts as a buffer in case the user wants to do basic internet browsing. The 300 SMS is also just a basic benefit, not a lot, but enough to give the person the freedom to do what they want. They can also use these SMS benefits to port out of Jio. The service validity bundled with this plan is 28 days.

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Reliance Jio Rs 199 Prepaid Plan