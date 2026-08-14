Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With 1GB Daily Data in August 2026 Detailed

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has a range of prepaid recharge plans offering unlimited voice calls, 1GB of high-speed data per day, and SMS benefits, with prices starting at Rs 210. The availability and benefits vary across telecom circles. Among these, the Rs 299, Rs 479, and Rs 719 plans stand out for users looking for different validity options, with unlimited 5G data available on eligible plans.

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Key Highlights

  • Vi offers several prepaid plans with 1GB of daily data across different validity periods.
  • The Rs 299 recharge offers 1GB daily data for 28 days, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and Vi Movies & TV access.
  • The Rs 479 and Rs 719 plans offer 48 and 72 days of validity, respectively.
  • Eligible subscribers on the Rs 479 and Rs 719 plans can access unlimited 5G data when using a compatible handset in a 5G coverage area.
  • Vi prepaid plans and their benefits can differ across telecom circles, while some offers may also be specific to individual mobile numbers.

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Also Read: Reliance Jio 1.5GB Per Day Plans in August 2026: Check All Recharge Options and Benefits

Vi Prepaid Plans With 1GB Daily Data

1. Vi Rs 210 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB/day data (28GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: None.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.50
Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha