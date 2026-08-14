India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has a range of prepaid recharge plans offering unlimited voice calls, 1GB of high-speed data per day, and SMS benefits, with prices starting at Rs 210. The availability and benefits vary across telecom circles. Among these, the Rs 299, Rs 479, and Rs 719 plans stand out for users looking for different validity options, with unlimited 5G data available on eligible plans.

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Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB/day data (28GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: None.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.50

Available Circles: Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha

2. Vi Rs 249 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB/day data (24GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 24 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: None specified.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.38

Available Circle: Bihar

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2.1 Vi Smart Recharge Rs 249 Plan

Plan Type: Smart Recharge Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 0.5GB/day data (14GB total) or option to opt for 14GB lump-sum data for 28 days by dialing *188#, along with a total of 300 SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Stay with 0.5GB/day or switch to 14GB for 28 days by dialing *188# (switch option available only on the day of recharge).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.89

Available Circles: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Note: This is not a 1GB plan; however, it can be considered one of the plans offering daily data at the lowest data denomination.

3. Vi Rs 299 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB/day data (28GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Vi Movies & TV access is included, allowing users to stream the latest Bollywood movies, TV shows, live news, and more.

Under the Best Recharge Offer, Today’s Offer, or Deals section, Vi offers unlimited data on the plan as an upgraded offer to Non-Stop Hero for customers via the Vi app.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.68

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, and West Bengal

4. Vi Rs 340 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB/day + 1GB fixed data (29GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS.

Validity: 28 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.14

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, and West Bengal

5. Vi Rs 479 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB/day data (48GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. Unlimited 5G Data is included for subscribers using a 5G handset in a 5G network coverage area for personal and non-commercial use.

Validity: 48 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Under Today’s Offer – Extra Data + Validity, customers can get 10GB of extra data and 54 days of validity.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.98

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata (Revised Benefits), Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, and West Bengal

6. Vi Rs 719 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1GB/day data (72GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps, and post-quota SMS charges are applicable at Rs 1/1.5 for Local/STD SMS. Unlimited 5G Data is included for personal and non-commercial use by subscribers using a 5G handset in a 5G network coverage area.

Validity: 72 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.99

Available Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (Except Chennai), UP East, UP West, and West Bengal

Conclusion

Vi’s current prepaid portfolio gives users multiple options depending on their preferred recharge cycle. In the current case, around six Vi prepaid plans are offering 1GB of data per day as open-market offerings as of this writing.

The Rs 299 plan is suited to shorter-term requirements, while the Rs 479 and Rs 719 plans offer longer validity along with unlimited 5G access for eligible subscribers. As these offerings are from Vi, there is a possibility that customers may receive unlimited data through Non-Stop Hero or an Unlimited 5G offer under a personal number-specific offer or via the Vi app for the Rs 299 prepaid plan.

However, plans and benefits may vary from circle to circle and may also be specific to individual numbers. Therefore, customers are advised to check the applicable plan benefits before proceeding with the recharge.

Vi Freedom Sale Offer

Under the Freedom Sale offer, Vi is currently offering discounts on select plans for users recharging their numbers. For example, on the recently launched Vi Rs 230 Spotify pack, customers get Rs 25 off at checkout. Likewise, the Rs 2,399 plan gets Rs 74 off, the Rs 3,599 plan gets Rs 50 off, and the Rs 3,699 plan offers Rs 75 off at checkout. The Rs 3,999 plan also offers Rs 100 off at checkout.

These plans and offers are not exhaustive. For more details, customers can check the Vi app for the benefits applicable to select recharge plans.

Also in Vi 2026 Plan Series:

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 1,750 Prepaid Plan with 150 Days Validity, Unlimited Data

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 3050 Unlimited Plan Offering 290 Days Validity in Select Circles

Vodafone Idea Launches Prepaid Packs With Spotify Premium Benefit

Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 249 Smart Recharge for Prepaid Users in Tamil Nadu