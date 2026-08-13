Google Pixel 11 Pro 5G, Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G Design First Look for India

Google Pixel 11 Pro models were unveiled by Google at the Made by Google launch event. There are two devices here – Pixel 11 Pro 5G and Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G. Both these smartphones are the top of the line products from Google, if we are not considering the foldable (Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G Design). While the same Tensor G6 powers the entire Pixel 11 lineup, which also includes the vanilla Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro still has a slight edge. We are not going to go deep into what makes Pixel 11 Pro a better device, as the embargo is yet to life on the opinions and reviews, but we will definitely share the design of the devices with you so that you can also take a look at what you might be considering for purchase in the coming days. The Pixel 11 Pro lineup again has shinier aluminium sides, while the Pixel 11 (regular base variant) has non-shiny sides. That will help you distinguish between the Pixel 11 Pro 5G and Pixel 11 5G, both of which have similar backs and fronts along with the screen size.

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Let us dive into the design of the Pixel 11 Pro 5G and Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G below.

Google Pixel 11 Pro 5G, Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G Design for India: Back, Front, Sides and Bottom

Google Pixel 11 Pro 5G and Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G are available in four colours – Canyon (Light Orange/Peachish variant), Olive (Green), Fog (Light Blue), and Obsidian (Black). To see how the Obsidian looks, take a look at the Pixel 11 design here. I will show you the Canyon and Olive variant of the devices below.