Microsoft Boots India AI Push With New Hyderabad Data Center

The Washington-based tech giant Microsoft is expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure in India with a data center facility in Hyderabad. This facility will serve as Microsoft’s India South Central cloud region, providing businesses with faster, more secure, locally available cloud capacity to run AI applications and intensive workloads.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Microsoft expands its presence in Southern India's central region with a new AI data center inaugurated in Hyderabad.
This new data center will help cater to the AI boom and business requirements of Indian companies.
Microsoft is investing around $20.5 billion, approximately 1,95,447 crore rupees (Rs 1,95,447 crore).
The new data center aims to cater to the rising demand for AI services in India.
Microsoft Expands Hyderabad Data Center to Power India’s Growing AI Demand
The company has opened a facility in Hyderabad to make its cloud and artificial intelligence services better in India. More people in India want to use AI services.
The new facility in Hyderabad is part of Microsoft’s India South Central cloud region. This means Microsoft now has four regions in India, including Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai.
Microsoft says the new facility will help India’s artificial intelligence economy grow. It will also give customers cloud capacity in their local area.
The company wants to help organizations use intelligence applications that are fast, secure, and meet their data needs. The expansion in Hyderabad is important because the city is already a technology and data center hub in India.
Microsoft already has a technology and research presence in Hyderabad. The new cloud infrastructure extends the company’s existing operations in the city.
Microsoft is investing around $20.5 billion in India to expand its operations. Cloud infrastructure is a part of this plan.
How will Microsoft’s New Data Center Facility Help Indian Businesses
These companies need access to cloud infrastructure to deploy artificial intelligence applications, analyze large datasets, and integrate AI into their business operations. Indian companies like Adani Group and HDFC Bank are already using Microsoft’s expanded cloud infrastructure.
This shows how India’s data center market is changing.
Artificial intelligence workloads require significant computing power, so companies need infrastructure, high-speed networks, and large data centers.
As technology companies invest more in India, Hyderabad is becoming a center for artificial intelligence infrastructure.
Microsoft’s expansion is making Hyderabad a more important part of India’s cloud and data center ecosystem.
For Microsoft, the new facility is not about expanding its cloud capacity.
It is part of a plan to place its infrastructure closer to customers as India begins to use artificial intelligence on a larger scale. Microsoft is expanding its data center in Hyderabad to support artificial intelligence and help the company achieve this goal.
The company wants to make sure its artificial intelligence services are available to everyone in India. Microsoft is doing this by expanding its data center in Hyderabad to support artificial intelligence.
Found this useful? You can support us.
FAQs
What is Microsoft expanding in Hyderabad?
Microsoft is expanding its cloud and data center infrastructure in Hyderabad to meet growing demand for cloud and artificial intelligence services in India.
What is Microsoft's India South Central cloud region?
The Hyderabad facility is part of Microsoft's India South Central cloud region, expanding its cloud infrastructure footprint in India.
How many cloud regions does Microsoft have in India?
Microsoft now has four cloud regions in India: Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai.
Why is Microsoft expanding its cloud infrastructure in Hyderabad?
The expansion aims to provide users with local cloud capacity and support for other compute-intensive workloads requiring reliable infrastructure.
How much is Microsoft investing in India?
Microsoft is investing about $20.5 billion in India to expand its operations, including cloud infrastructure.