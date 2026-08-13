Microsoft Boots India AI Push With New Hyderabad Data Center

The Washington-based tech giant Microsoft is expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure in India with a data center facility in Hyderabad. This facility will serve as Microsoft’s India South Central cloud region, providing businesses with faster, more secure, locally available cloud capacity to run AI applications and intensive workloads.

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Key Highlights Microsoft expands its presence in Southern India's central region with a new AI data center inaugurated in Hyderabad.

This new data center will help cater to the AI boom and business requirements of Indian companies.

Microsoft is investing around $20.5 billion, approximately 1,95,447 crore rupees (Rs 1,95,447 crore).

The new data center aims to cater to the rising demand for AI services in India.

Microsoft Expands Hyderabad Data Center to Power India’s Growing AI Demand

The company has opened a facility in Hyderabad to make its cloud and artificial intelligence services better in India. More people in India want to use AI services.

The new facility in Hyderabad is part of Microsoft’s India South Central cloud region. This means Microsoft now has four regions in India, including Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Microsoft says the new facility will help India’s artificial intelligence economy grow. It will also give customers cloud capacity in their local area.

The company wants to help organizations use intelligence applications that are fast, secure, and meet their data needs. The expansion in Hyderabad is important because the city is already a technology and data center hub in India.

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Microsoft already has a technology and research presence in Hyderabad. The new cloud infrastructure extends the company’s existing operations in the city.