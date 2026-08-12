RailOne App Records 4.76 Crore Downloads as Railways Expand Digital Ticketing

The Railways has witnessed a significant shift towards digital ticketing and passenger services with its RailOne mobile application recording 4.76 crore downloads since its launch on July 1, 2025. The integrated app enables passengers to book reserved, unreserved and platform tickets, besides accessing train information, PNR enquiry, RailMadad and other services through a single platform.

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RailOne brings multiple railway services under one platform

As of August 2, 2026, RailOne is handling an average of around 10 lakh ticket transactions daily, including 2.79 lakh reserved and 7.24 lakh unreserved tickets. The application offers a Single-Sign-On facility, allowing passengers to access multiple Railway services without downloading separate applications or maintaining multiple passwords, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Railways on August 12, 2026.

Digital booking of reserved tickets has also grown substantially. Around 89 per cent of reserved tickets are currently booked online, compared with about 49 per cent in 2013-14. Similarly, nearly 39 per cent of unreserved tickets are now booked through non-counter modes.

NTES handles over 6 crore enquiries daily

The National Train Enquiry System (NTES), operational since 2000, provides passengers with near real-time information on train movements, arrivals, departures and schedules through its website, mobile applications, enquiry counters and Rail Enquiry Number 139. Features such as ‘Spot Your Train’, ‘Live Station’, ‘Train Schedule’ and ‘Trains between Stations’ enable passengers to obtain reliable information without having to visit enquiry counters, according to the Ministry of Railways.