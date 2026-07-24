Vivo S2 India Launch Date Surfaces Online

Vivo S2, the next smartphone from Vivo is going to launch in India in the first week of August 2026. After a long wait, Vivo has decided to refresh the S series in India. Vivo S1 was launched in the country in 2019. That was a different era for tech. The Vivo S1 had launched for under Rs 20,000. The S2, however, is expected to be more of a mid-range to premium device as per the rumours online. Now, the launch date for the phone has surfaced online.

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Vivo S2 India Launch Date

According to popular tech tipster Abhishek Yadav, the launch date for the Vivo S2 in India is August 6, 2026. This is the same date for when Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi Note 17 series in India. The Vivo S2 will reportedly be first available in India on August 11, 2026.

The Vivo S2 is expected to come with a flagship level design. The phone is reportedly going to come with a design which is very much like the iPhone Air. It is likely going to feature a 3D Curved display. In the camera segment, the Vivo S2 is likely going to feature a Sony 50MP camera with support for 4K video recording with both front and rear camera. It is expected to price between Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000. The Vivo S2 is expected to come with a 6.59-inch OLED display, and feature a periscope-telephoto sensor as well. The device is also expected to pack a 7000mAh battery. The teasers from Vivo are expected to start surfacing in the coming days.