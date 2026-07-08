Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Timeline Tipped

It is not just Samsung which is planning a new foldable phone for India. The Vivo X Fold 6 will also come to India. However, not in the timeline we earlier assumed it would. There are delays expected for the launch. The China launch of the device has already happened. The Vivo X Fold 6 5G is the latest foldable from Vivo and features a powerful camera system. It is now gearing up for a wider release out of China. The device is not only just powerful, but also very stylish. Take a look at the expected launch timeline below.

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When Will Vivo X Fold 6 Launch in India?

Vivo X Fold 6 will launch in India in the next quarter. Earlier, the markets assumed that the launch will take place in August 2026. However, now, the Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to launch in October of 2026 in India. This is a delayed launch. We are not sure why, but the launch timeline changing is usually the brands trying out which season would enable more sales for a new launch.

Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to be priced around Rs 1,05,000 in India. This makes it an ultra-premium phone, but not more premium than the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is going to launch on July 22, 2026.

In terms of specifications, we do not expect Vivo to change much about the device for the Indian market. The specifications could be a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset, a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, and 40W wireless charging support. The Vivo X Fold 6 has an 8.02-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.51-inch AMOLED cover display. There is IP58 + IP59 ratings on the device for making it dust and water resistant. Of course, there is a ZEISS tuned camera system and a 200MP main camera sensor with a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor.