Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 Series August Launch Confirmed

California-based Google confirmed the Made by Google launch event for its next-generation flagship Pixel phone, the Pixel 11 series, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, on August 12, 2026. Google has started sending invites to tech influencers. Here is what you should know.

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Key Highlights California tech giant just started sending invites to its next Made by Google event in 2026.

The event is set to launch the next Pixel flagships, the Pixel 11 series, including the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 110 Pro XL, and the next foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The event is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET on August 12, 2026, which translates to 3:30AM IST on August 13.

Also Read: Google Quietly Rolls Out New Signature App to Pixel Phones

Made by Google 2026 Confirmed for August 12: What to Expect

Google took over the internet with the announcement of its next flagship camera phone, the Pixel 11, set to launch at the Made by Google event on August 12, 2026.

Reports say tech influencers have started receiving invites to attend the conference, offering a glimpse of the next Pixel 11 series and hinting that the new Pixel flagship will use the same design as the Pixel 10 series, with a titanium chassis.

The online invite hints that Google might follow Apple’s strategy by adding a signature color variant inspired by the orange iPhone 17 Pro. Possibly, we might see a Titanium Mocha Colour Pixel 11 launched as the signature color.