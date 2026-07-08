Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 Series August Launch Confirmed
California-based Google has announced the Made-By-Google event on August 12, 2026, where it is expected to launch its next Pixel flagships, the Pixel 11 series, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the next foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Here is what we know.
California-based Google confirmed the Made by Google launch event for its next-generation flagship Pixel phone, the Pixel 11 series, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, on August 12, 2026. Google has started sending invites to tech influencers. Here is what you should know.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
California tech giant just started sending invites to its next Made by Google event in 2026.
The event is set to launch the next Pixel flagships, the Pixel 11 series, including the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 110 Pro XL, and the next foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
The event is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET on August 12, 2026, which translates to 3:30AM IST on August 13.
Made by Google 2026 Confirmed for August 12: What to Expect
Google took over the internet with the announcement of its next flagship camera phone, the Pixel 11, set to launch at the Made by Google event on August 12, 2026.
Reports say tech influencers have started receiving invites to attend the conference, offering a glimpse of the next Pixel 11 series and hinting that the new Pixel flagship will use the same design as the Pixel 10 series, with a titanium chassis.
Google has not officially confirmed any specifications or features, but leaked renders give us a hint of what Google is working on.
According to leaks, the Pixel 11 will feature slimmer bezels on the front and a flat AMOLED panel, where the standard Pixel 11 will get a 6.3-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 11 Pro will get the same display but with an additional “Telephoto camera” on the rear, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL will get an even bigger 6.8-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate.
The next Pixel foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, is said to get an outer cover display and an inner foldable display. Leaks hint that the cover display will be a 6.4-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the inside display will be an 8.1-inch LTPO OLED with the same 120Hz refresh rate.
The Pixel 11 lineup will be powered by Google’s latest home-built Tensor G6 processor, a new 2nm chip that’s claimed to offer improved efficiency and battery performance.
The new chipset also includes a dedicated security chip called the Titan M3, helping make the new Pixel 11 phones good for both performance and safety.
Google is finally addressing the “network connectivity” issues reported with previous Pixel phones. This time, the Pixel 11 series will get an improved MediaTek M90 network chipset for better cellular connectivity.
Google is finally getting rid of the thermometer sensor, which was added alongside the camera setup, although there is no confirmation that Google will use that space to add another camera. A few unconfirmed leaks suggest that Google might add an RGB glow light on the rear instead.
Google Pixel 11’s price is still under wraps, but with the ongoing memory price crisis, the Pixel 11 series, especially the premium models Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, could see a slight price hike.
Previously, Google launched the Pixel 10 series starting at Rs 79,999.
Found this useful? You can support us.
FAQs
When is the Made by Google 2026 event?
Google officially confirmed the Made by Google 2026 event will take place on August 12, 2026.
What is expected to launch at Made by Google 2026?
The event is expected to showcase the Pixel 11 series and other Google hardware, including new Pixel Watch models and Pixel Buds. However, Google has not yet confirmed whether the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds will be launched.
Will the Pixel 11 series launch?
Yes. Google has confirmed that the Pixel 11 series will launch during the Made by Google 2026 event scheduled for August 12, 2026.
When will the Pixel 11 series launch in India?
Google has scheduled the global Pixel launch event for August 12, 2026, at 6 PM ET. Because of the time difference between the U.S.A. and India, the India launch is officially on August 13, 2026, at 3:30 AM IST.
Where can I watch the Pixel 11 Launch: Made by Google 2026 event live?
The event will be livestreamed through Google's official website and YouTube channel.