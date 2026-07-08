Nothing Phone 4b vs OnePlus N6: Which New Phone is Better

London-based giant takes over the internet today with its entry-level premium mid-range phone, the Nothing Phone 4b. The phone has solid specs: a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The Phone 4b also features Nothing’s signature LED glyph interface on the rear. The OnePlus N6 5G, launched on June 30, 2026, goes head-to-head with the Nothing Phone 4b, following its philosophy of “Never Settle”.
Both phones are among the latest models launched recently and feature a high-refresh-rate display, a Qualcomm chipset, and faster RAM and storage. Here we provide a detailed comparison to see which new phone is better.
Recently launched, the Phone 4b features Nothing’s signature design with a Glyph interface of 45 mini LEDs on the rear and a dual-camera setup on the top left.
Starting with the display, the Nothing Phone 4b 5G has a 6.77-inch FHD+ LTPS Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3500 nits.
The OnePlus N6 5G has a slightly bigger 6.8-inch LCD panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1200 nits.
Processor, RAM, and Storage
Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 4b has the latest 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
The OnePlus N6 5G comes with a MediaTek chipset. The N6 phones are powered by the latest 6nm Dimensity 6360 Apex processor with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.
In performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 scored around 1 million, while the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex scored between 530,000 and 615,000 points.
On paper, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 offers better performance and efficiency.
Also Read: Nothing Ear 3a Launched: Price and Specifications
Camera
On the rear, both the Phone 4b and the N6 have a dual-camera setup. The Nothing Phone 4b has a 50MP camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.
Nothing added software optimization to their camera app and introduced features like “Ultra-HD” co-developed with Google.
This feature lets the Phone 4b capture 13 RAW images with different exposures and combine them into a single photo with enhanced dynamic range.
On the front, you will get a 16MP selfie shooter. OnePlus N6 features a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and an 8MP selfie shooter.
On the camera front, Nothing Phone 4b takes a clear lead.
Battery and Charging
Here, we compare both the battery sizes and the differences between the OnePlus N6’s Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) battery and the Nothing Phone 4b’s Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) battery.
OnePlus N6 comes with a massive 8,000mAh battery, promising 3 days of battery life and 7 years of battery life, and supports 45W wired charging for fast charging.
The Nothing Phone 4b comes with a 6,000mAh Lithium-ion battery with decent 33W fast wired charging.
Other Features
The smartphone maker offers software optimization technology called “Safe Cell Technology,” promising 90% capacity even after 1,200 charge cycles, or about 3 years.
The OnePlus N6 5G is certified to Military-grade protection (MIL-STD-810H) and has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.
It also comes with a 3.5mm jack and dual stereo speakers. The Nothing Phone 4b doesn’t have military certification, but it does have an IP64 rating. It skips the 3.5mm jack but includes dual stereo speakers.
Also Read: Nothing, Vivo, Realme Raise Smartphone Prices: Here’s Why
Nothing Phone 4b vs OnePlus N6 5G – Price Comparison
Launched on June 30, 2026, the OnePlus N6 5G is available in two configurations: 4GB/128GB at Rs 22,999 and 6GB/128GB at Rs 24,999.
Nothing Phone 4b is also available in two configurations, though the specs come with a slightly higher price tag: Rs 34,999 for the 8GB/128GB configuration and Rs 38,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration.
As an introductory offer, Nothing is selling its base 8GB/128GB configuration at a huge discount, bringing down the price to just Rs 29,999.
Nothing Phone 4b vs OnePlus N6 5G – Which One Should You Buy?
OnePlus N6 5G leads only in battery and has a bigger display.
On specs, the Nothing Phone 4b is the better choice, since you can get it for just Rs 29,999 by adding a bit more.
Image Credits: Abhishek Sharma (X-@yabhishekhd), Yogesh Brar (X-@heyitsyogesh), and PCMag.
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FAQs
Which phone is better: Nothing Phone 4b or OnePlus N6 5G?
The Nothing Phone 4b offers a better AMOLED display, faster processor, superior cameras, and cleaner software. The OnePlus N6 5G stands out with its larger battery and lower starting price.
Which phone has better performance?
The Nothing Phone 4b delivers better performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, scoring around 1 million points in AnTuTu. The OnePlus N6 5G's MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex scores between 530,000 and 615,000 points.
Which smartphone is better for gaming?
The Nothing Phone 4b is the better gaming phone because of its more powerful Snapdragon processor and AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Nothing Phone 4b or OnePlus N6 5G: Which phone has the better camera?
The Nothing Phone 4b has a solid camera setup: a 50MP OIS main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and AI features like Ultra XDR and iPhone-inspired Dual-Capture mode. The OnePlus N6 5G has a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and an 8MP front camera.
Is the Nothing Phone 4b worth the higher price?
If you value display quality, performance, camera features, and Nothing's unique Glyph Interface, the Phone 4b justifies its higher price.