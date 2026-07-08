Nothing Phone 4b vs OnePlus N6: Which New Phone is Better

London-based giant takes over the internet today with its entry-level premium mid-range phone, the Nothing Phone 4b. The phone has solid specs: a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The Phone 4b also features Nothing’s signature LED glyph interface on the rear. The OnePlus N6 5G, launched on June 30, 2026, goes head-to-head with the Nothing Phone 4b, following its philosophy of “Never Settle”.

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Key Highlights Nothing Phone 4b’s comparison shows its edge over the OnePlus N6 5G in camera, processor, and software.

OnePlus N6 offers a larger Silicon-Carbon (Si-co) battery than the Nothing Phone 4b’s lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery.

Nothing Phone 4b currently starts at Rs 29,999, whereas OnePlus N6 5G starts at Rs 22,999,

Both phones are among the latest models launched recently and feature a high-refresh-rate display, a Qualcomm chipset, and faster RAM and storage. Here we provide a detailed comparison to see which new phone is better.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 4b VS Redmi Turbo 5: The Ultimate Comparison

Nothing Phone 4b vs OnePlus N6 5G – Ultimate Specification Comparison

Recently launched, the Phone 4b features Nothing’s signature design with a Glyph interface of 45 mini LEDs on the rear and a dual-camera setup on the top left.

By contrast, the new OnePlus N6 phone has the same CE 6 Lite-inspired design with a dual-camera in the top-right corner within a pill-shaped panel.

Display

Starting with the display, the Nothing Phone 4b 5G has a 6.77-inch FHD+ LTPS Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3500 nits.