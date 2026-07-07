Nothing Phone 4b Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Nothing Phone 4b has launched in India. This device comes with the eye candy design and has a glyph bar as well. The glyph bar has four lights. It comes with the largest battery on a Nothing phone ever. The device also features a 50MP OIS camera at the rear. There is a large display with support for high refresh rate. The Nothing Phone 4b is also the first phone in the (b) series to launch and it will also come with flagship cooling and thermal management for sustained performance of the device in Indian weather.

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Nothing Phone 4b Price in India

Nothing Phone 4b has launched in two memory variants in India – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 34,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. With bank discounts and exchange bonus, you can get the device for Rs 29,999 only (the base variant).

There is also a Nothing Phone 4b RCB edition, but that is available only for select people attending the drop at a Nothing Flagship store in Bengaluru.

Nothing Phone 4b Specifications in India

Nothing Phone 4b has IP64 certification for dust and water resistance. It has a Glyph Bar at the back, with up to 3500nits of peak brightness support. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device also has scored more than 1 million points on AnTuTu platform. There is a 6000mAh battery inside the phone with support for 33W fast-charging. The device further has a 4400mm square vapour chamber for keeping the device cool.