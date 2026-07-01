Nothing Ear 3a to Launch Alongside Nothing Phone 4b

Nothing is not only planning to launch the Nothing Phone 4b. Along with the affordable and new smartphone, the company is also planning to launch new earbuds. That will be called the Nothing Ear 3a. Nothing Ear 3a is scheduled to launch on July 7, 2026. We are not sure if these earbuds will also make it to India, but they are definitely launching for the global market. Nothing Phone 4b, however, is confirmed for India.

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Nothing Ear 3a: What to Expect

We can expect the Nothing Ear 3a in multiple colour options including Yellow, White, Pink and Black. No additional specifications or design details have been provided by the brand yet. We expect that the earbuds to fall in the premium category.

We expect that these earbuds will also make it to India market eventually. For now, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 4b will launch in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This will be an interesting launch from the brand. The competition is heating up in this space with the launch of OnePlus N6 recently and the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G. We expect the Nothing Phone 4b could be in the same price range as well.

Whether it will be a great buy under Rs 25,000 is something we will have to wait and watch. For the time being, if you want an interesting phone with a very large battery under Rs 25,000, you can go for the OnePlus N6. The OnePlus N6 features an 8000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Further, the device will run on OxygenOS 16 out of the box, which is very smooth and clean.