Airtel Money Starts Commercial Operations

Bharti Group has just confirmed that one of its subsidiarise Airtel Money has started commercial operations. The company will now start commercial operations as a Type 2 Non-Deposit accepting Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The company received its Certificate of Registration for the same by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 13, 2026.

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Airtel submitted and said, “The Company is having a valid Certificate of Registration dated 13/02/2026 issued by Reserve Bank of India under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to the financial soundness of the company or for the correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the company and for the repayment of deposits/discharge of liabilities by the company.”

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Through Airtel Payments Bank, Bharti Group internally has gained a lot of experience in running a finance and banking business. This is the start of something major for the Bharti Group and if successful, will add a lot of value for the investors over the long run.

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