Airtel is Offering 5G with 1.5GB Daily Data Plan

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom company in India, is offering 5G to its customers, but with a 1.5GB daily data plan. You heard it right, if you have been wondering why, we are thinking the same. The telco has been so vocal about making access to more data expensive for consumers. However, in an interesting turn of events, Airtel has decided to offer 5G with 1.5GB daily data plan as well. For the unaware, Airtel and Jio had announced that they will offer 5G with only 2GB daily data plans. Then why is Airtel offering it now with a 1.5GB daily data plan. Let’s find out.

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Airtel Offering 5G with 1.5GB Daily Data Plan Worth Rs 349

Bharti Airtel is offering 5G with its Rs 349 prepaid plan. What is worth noting here is that Airtel has not introduced this as a new offering. This plan has been there in the portfolio of Airtel for a long time, and we have even reported about this in 2025. However, it still deserves talking about in 2026. If you want 5G with a 1.5GB daily data plan, but don’t want Vodafone Idea as your service provider, then go for the Rs 349 plan from Airtel.

The Rs 349 Airtel plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. There is unlimited 5G data as well. It is not truly unlimited. Airtel has capped the usage at 300GB every 30 days. The telco continues to offer this plan throughout India and if you want to recharge with it, just go to the Airtel Thanks app or the official website of Bharti Airtel.