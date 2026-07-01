OPPO Reno 16 to Feature a Qualcomm Chip in India

OPPO is soon going to launch the Reno 16 series in India. The OPPO Reno 16 series will come with two new smartphones in India – Reno 16 and Reno 16c. The OPPO Reno 16 series is now confirmed to launch with a Qualcomm chip in the country. OPPO has confirmed that the Reno 16 will launch in India on July 2, 2026. The OPPO Reno 16 series was launched in China with a MediaTek chipset, but for India, the company will be integrating a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

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OPPO Reno 16 Chip Confirmed for India

OPPO has confirmed that the Reno 16 will launch in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It is a chip built on TSMC’s 4nm process, and the chip is clocked at 2.8 GHz. In China, the same phone was launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chip. We don’t know why the chip changed for India.

Both the OPPO Reno 16c and OPPO Reno 16 will launch in India on July 2, 2026. The launch will take place at 12 PM. There is a triple-camera setup at the rear of the phone led by a 50MP main sensor. There will be a 50MP telephoto portrait sensor as well along with a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera.

The OPPO Reno 16 will also come with HoloVerse 3D design and a floating 3D Glitter Finish. The OPPO Reno 16 series will go on sale in India via Amazon and Flipkart. It will be available in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colour options.

We expect the OPPO Reno 16 series to be focused on cameras more and less on multi-tasking and gaming. There will be plenty of AI features supported by the phone powered by OPPO’s AI engine. OPPO Reno 16 will come with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box. We are just a day away from launch, thus, stay tuned to TelecomTalk for details on the devices.