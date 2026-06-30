OnePlus Nord N6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Same Price, Which is Better

Samsung recently unveiled its new mid-range phone for 2023, the Galaxy M47 5G, in India, starting at Rs 22,999. This coincides with another recently launched product, the OnePlus N6 5G, also priced at Rs 22,999. This raises the question: which phone is better?

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy M47 5G offers a faster Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus Nord N6 5G counters with a massive 8,000mAh battery, MIL-STD-810H durability, and aggressive Prime Day discounts.

Samsung takes the overall lead with better cameras, longer software support, and superior hardware despite the higher launch price.

If you want to upgrade to a smartphone under Rs 25,000, here is a comparison of the recently revealed mid-range beasts from OnePlus and Samsung.

OnePlus Nord N6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Specification Comparison

Starting with the Galaxy M47 5G, the mobile phone features a 6.7-inch FULL HD Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support. For protection, the smartphone gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front.

The OnePlus Nord N6 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M47 5G mobile phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, a 4nm SoC for mid-range phones. Its competitor, the OnePlus N6, features MediaTek

Dimensity 6360 Apex SoC, an octa-core chipset built on a 6nm process.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex has an AnTuTu score of over 615,800, whereas the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 scores 868,000. Its 4nm architecture offers better efficiency and speed out of the box.