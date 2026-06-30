OnePlus Nord N6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Same Price, Which is Better

If you want to upgrade to a smartphone under Rs 25,000, here is a comparison of the recently revealed mid-range beasts from OnePlus and Samsung.
The OnePlus Nord N6 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports a peak brightness of 1200 nits.
Under the hood, the Galaxy M47 5G mobile phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, a 4nm SoC for mid-range phones. Its competitor, the OnePlus N6, features MediaTek
Dimensity 6360 Apex SoC, an octa-core chipset built on a 6nm process.
The MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex has an AnTuTu score of over 615,800, whereas the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 scores 868,000. Its 4nm architecture offers better efficiency and speed out of the box.
With the faster chipset, the Galaxy M47 5G has LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, setting benchmarks for a seamless user experience. For OnePlus, the RAM and storage types are not revealed.
Since the base variant sells for under Rs 20,000, it likely uses LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, which is slower than the M47 5G’s storage. With a few software optimizations, OnePlus promises up to 60 months of smoothness. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G comes with a 6,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and Samsung’s Bypass charging technology, which routes current directly to the motherboard instead of the battery, saving battery cycles and improving long-term battery life.
This is a good choice for gamers who play on their smartphones for long hours. Samsung also offers thermal benefits to keep the phone cooler.
The OnePlus N6 5G also doesn’t compromise on gaming; it has a dedicated Vapor chamber that OnePlus says is among the “largest in the segment” at around 5300 mm.
OnePlus takes the edge with its 8,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery and 45W wired charging. OnePlus promises around 3 days of battery life with 7 years of battery health.
Moving on to the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G features a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, you get a 12MP selfie shooter.
The OnePlus N6 features a 50MP main rear sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and on the front, you get an 8MP selfie shooter. Although Samsung has not confirmed any IP ratings or protection information, OnePlus offers Military Grade protection with MIL-STD-810H and an IP65 rating.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price to Drop in Prime Day Offer
OnePlus Nord N6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Software Comparison
On the software side, Samsung will offer One UI 8.5 on top of Android 16 out of the box. The M47 5G will get 6 generations of major Android OS upgrades with 6 years of continuous security patches.
The OnePlus N6 5G will come with the latest OxygenOS 16.0 on top of Android 16 out of the box. It will receive 2 major OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches.
Also Read: Samsung to Launch Four Galaxy S27 Models – Adding S27 Pro
OnePlus Nord N6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Price Comparison
Both the OnePlus Nord N6 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G are priced the same for their base variants. The N6 5G comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs 22,999, and you can also opt for a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage for Rs 24,999.
Amazon is selling the phone with a Prime Day exclusive offer for a direct discount of Rs 1,000, plus an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 with Axis Bank and SBI Debit and Credit cards. This brings the price down to Rs 19,000 for the base and Rs 21,999 for the top variant.
Right now, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G base variant, which usually starts at Rs 25,999, is available for Rs 23,999 during Prime Day. Samsung is also offering an additional Launch Coupon worth Rs 1,000, bringing the net effective price to Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.
For 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you get it for a discounted price of Rs 25,999 and the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage will be selling for Rs 30,999.
Also Read: OnePlus 16R, Nord 7 Could Feature 185Hz Refresh Rate
Verdict – OnePlus Nord N6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Which is the Best Phone?
Comparing both, it is clear that in most specs, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G takes a leap over the OnePlus N6 5G. It features a faster, more efficient 4nm Qualcomm 6 Gen 4 SoC, along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The N6 has a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex SoC with slower LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.
In the camera and software departments, Samsung leads OnePlus. However, there is a significant price difference. It makes sense for OnePlus to offer many price cuts, while Samsung, starting at Rs 25,000 without discounts, offers better specs.
OnePlus N6 5G has a larger battery than Samsung phones. However, its less efficient LCD panel drains the battery faster than Samsung’s AMOLED panel and 4nm chipset.
Our verdict is that if you are looking for an immediate upgrade, then yes, this is the right time to buy the all-new Samsung Galaxy M47 5G before the offer ends.
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FAQs
Which phone is better, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G or the OnePlus Nord N6 5G?
The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is the better choice overall, with its faster Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, Super AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, better cameras, and six years of software support. The OnePlus Nord N6 5G offers a larger 8,000mAh battery at a lower price during sales.
Which phone has the better processor?
The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which delivers better benchmark scores and improved power efficiency than the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex in the OnePlus Nord N6 5G.
Which smartphone offers better battery life?
The OnePlus Nord N6 5G features a larger 8,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery that lasts longer on a single charge. The Galaxy M47 5G's 6,000mAh battery is paired with a more efficient AMOLED display and a 4nm chipset, delivering excellent battery life.
Which phone has better software support?
Samsung offers significantly longer software support. The Galaxy M47 5G is promised six major Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, while the OnePlus Nord N6 5G will receive two Android updates and three years of security patches.
Which phone is better for gaming?
The Galaxy M47 5G has the edge for gaming with its more powerful Snapdragon chipset, faster RAM and storage, and fast charging. The OnePlus Nord N6 5G also performs well due to its large vapor chamber cooling system and massive battery.