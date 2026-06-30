WhatsApp to Enable Username Reservation Starting this Week

We are entering an era where users will be able to hide their phone numbers on WhatsApp, and instead give out their usernames. This will protect their privacy hugely. Starting this week, WhatsApp will start enabling users to reserve their usernames. Even though the feature will come in the future, users can at least book their username for the platform. If you have a very common name, then we suggest you do that soon. WhatsApp has not confirmed the exact day this will start, but you should be on alert as it has been confirmed for later this week.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



WhatsApp Says it Wants to Protect User Privacy

WhatsApp said in a post that it understands that a user’s phone number is personal. Thus, sometimes the users do not want to share their phone number for connecting with new people. That is why the company is introducing usernames for WhatsApp.

WhatsApp said in a social media post on X, “starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch the feature. It takes just a few seconds, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp and then go to Settings > Account > Username.”

WhatsApp is bringing this feature after a very long time of the platform in existence. India, being the largest user base for the company will definitely appreciate this. Globally, there are over 3 billion users. Thus, everyone, of course will not get the username they exactly want. However, if you are first, for which the chances are very low, you could potentially get an interesting handle fast. Just follow the steps mentioned in the statement from X above.