Can Kunal Shah Make WhatsApp UPI Big

Kunal Shah, the founder of Cred, recently announced that he is stepping down from the company and will be joining Meta. Inside Meta, Kunal will be heading WhatsApp globally. This is a brilliant move from Meta. Zuckerberg also announced the same and welcomed Kunal Shah to the company. Why would a person like Kunal, who already seems to be heading a multi-billion dollar firm in India leave and join Meta to be an employee? Well, this is what we understand from the situation.

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Kunal Shah, just like any person, would have wanted to learn and see how an application (WhatsApp) which has billions of users work and scale globally. Further, Shah would get to see how Meta operates internally and how they approach a problem. However, this is not just going to benefit Kunal. WhatsApp will also benefit from an Indian CEO. India is the largest market for WhatsApp, and thus, to get someone who really understands Indians, is a brilliant move from Meta.

More than that, WhatsApp has been struggling to scale UPI payments within its app. The company has tried several times to capture the market here. However, they haven’t been successful. With Kunal, who has already scaled Cred and understands UPI and the consumer behaviour much more deeply, this could be the start of something new for WhatsApp.

This begs the question whether Kunal would be then competing against Cred and would try to take away market share from his own firm. While Kunal has left Cred, he still has an ownership stake in the company. Regardless, with time, we will truly understand what changes WhatsApp will get under Kunal Shah.