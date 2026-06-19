Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL)’s subsidiary Jio is integrating its home-grown AI system called the Reliance Intelligence into its ecosystem. With this integration, not only the business but also the end users will have access to it. Reliance Intelligence was used in building products like Native AI Voice, also known as the Jio Call Agent and My Jio. The announcement was made during the 49th AGM meeting streamed online.

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Key Highlights Reliance Industry (Ltd) announces integration of their newly built AI system, the Reliance Intelligence, to the Jio application and ecosystem, giving access to AI for the Jio customers.

Jio announces all-new Jio Call Agent and My Jio with new AI features.

Jio Call Agent is a newly built Native AI voice assistant, and My Jio geta a new AI advisor.

This is the first step towards making AI accessible for everyone in India at an affordable price. For the future, the telecom giant has promised to take AI to the next level and make it accessible just like how they revolutionized access to the internet back in 2016.

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Jio Call Agent – Native AI Voice Assistant for Jio Users

The all-new Jio Call Agent is a newly built native AI voice assistant that is integrated into your calls without the need for an application. As per the latest report, Jio is handling over 20 billion minutes of voice, which makes Jio among the largest voice carriers in the world.