Jio Platforms Board Approves DRHP for Proposed IPO

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) on Friday informed stock exchanges that the Board of Directors of Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL), a material subsidiary of the company, has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO). The DRHP will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for regulatory review.

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Proposed Issue to Include Fresh Equity Shares

According to the exchange filing, the proposed public issue will comprise a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The issue price will be determined through the book-building process in accordance with SEBI’s Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. The IPO remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani also confirmed at the company’s annual general meeting that the DRHP would be filed on June 19.

Jio Platforms Receives Board Approval for IPO DRHP

“The Board of Directors of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), a material subsidiary of the Company, has today, i.e., June 19, 2026, approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer by way of a fresh issue of up to 27,00,00,000 (twenty seven crore) equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price to be determined through the book building process in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (“IPO”),” Reliance said in an exchange filing on Friday, June 19, 2026.