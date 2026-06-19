Mukesh Ambani Gives Huge Update on Jio IPO

Reliance Jio, the telecom entity of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), will soon go ahead with the IPO (initial public offer). The IPO will be the largest of the country in the history of markets. Jio IPO was said to take place in the first half of 2026, however, due to the geopolitical tensions in the west have delayed the IPO. Further, there was a structural change in the IPO from it being an offer for sale (OFS) first then changing to company raising money through fresh issue of shares. Now, at the Reliance Industries 2026 AGM, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Reliance Industries has given a huge update around the IPO.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for its IPO.

The announcement was made by Mukesh Ambani during Reliance Industries' AGM 2026.

Jio's IPO is expected to be the largest public offering in Indian market history.

Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani will lead the IPO process.

No official IPO launch timeline has been disclosed, but the DRHP filing signals progress toward a public listing.

Reliance Jio Files DRHP on June 19, 2026

Mukesh Ambani said that ahead of the AGM 2026 of Reliance Industries, Jio’s board filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for the IPO with the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). Reliance Industries has been planning this IPO for a long time.

Ambani said, “With great delight, let me tell you that the Board of Jio Platforms has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus earlier today, and it will be filed with SEBI today.”