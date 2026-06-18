India’s Space Broadband Dream has Hit Another Snag

Starlink, a SpaceX owned satellite communications (satcom) company has been eyeing to launch services in India for many years. However, year after year, the company is just facing delays due to regulatory norms. Many countries globally have already started offering space broadband services to its citizens. Not in India, however. The government keeps on coming up with one issue or the other, which delays the launch of space broadband. All of these issues are covered with the layer of “national security”.

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Key Highlights Starlink is still awaiting final approval to launch services in India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is reviewing satellite signal spillage concerns.

Security and border-related risks remain key hurdles for satellite broadband operators.

The review process also impacts companies like OneWeb and Jio-SES.

Starlink already operates in more than 160 countries globally.

In the recent developments, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has started reviewing the signal spillage scenarios for countries such as Starlink, OneWeb and more. The US based Starlink has already received the GMPCS license, but is still waiting for the final approval from the government. The signal spillage issue is also going to affect companies such as OneWeb and Jio-SES, a Reliance owned entity.

According to an ET report, a government official aware of the developments said, “Security has always been an important issue, especially in terms of signal spillage into the borders. So that’s a national concern, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is working on that front.” The government is already reviewing this as signal spillage or leaks can allow remote hacking. This would become a major trouble for the defense assets of the country.