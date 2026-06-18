OnePlus N6 to Feature a LARGE Battery, Check Size

OnePlus N6 will be the next smartphone from OnePlus India. It will feature a large battery pack. OnePlus has stayed consistent with integrating large batteries on its devices. The company is using the same high-capacity cell it also used on the OnePlus Nord CE 6. OnePlus claims that this is big enough to power the phone for three days.

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Key Highlights OnePlus N6 will launch in India on June 30, 2026.

The smartphone packs a massive 8000mAh battery.

OnePlus claims the battery can deliver up to three days of usage.

The device is expected to be priced between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000.

OnePlus N6 will be available in Black and Green colour options.

In a post, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus N6 will feature an 8000mAh battey. This is super big in size. The company has also confirmed that the device will be priced in the Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 range. This is the affordable mid-range category. Along with the battery size, OnePlus said that the battery will also be good to go for about seven years in general use.

The phone’s design has already been unveiled. OnePlus N6 appears to have a clean design, and a flat body. It will have two colours – Black and Green. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom. There are two cameras at the back and a flash. The power button and volume rockers are at the right side of the body.

With such a large battery and a modern design, and a clean software experience as well, we can expect good things from OnePlus N6. The OnePlus N6 will launch in India on June 30, 2026. This will be a new series of smartphones from OnePlus after several years. OnePlus is launching this device to target a wider market and also get more affordable segment users under its portfolio. At the same time, we expect OnePlus to launch more phones in this series in the near future.