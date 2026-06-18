Vodafone Idea Network Now Live Across All Stations of Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that it has completed the deployment of its mobile network services across the entire Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 corridor. According to the telecom operator, network connectivity has now been extended to the remaining underground section of the route, enabling continuous coverage up to Cuffe Parade.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Vodafone Idea has completed network deployment across the full Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 route.

Mobile connectivity is now available from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade.

Coverage has been extended to the remaining 11 underground stations.

Vodafone Idea says subscribers can access voice and data services throughout the corridor.

The rollout follows the operator's earlier deployment across 16 stations.

The latest expansion follows Vi’s rollout last week across 16 stations between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk. With the completion of the remaining stretch, the operator says its network is now available throughout the full Metro Line 3 route.

Coverage Extended to Remaining Underground Stations

As part of the final phase of deployment, Vodafone Idea has activated network services across the remaining 11 stations between Science Centre Metro Station and Cuffe Parade. These stations include Mahalaxmi, Jagannath Shankar Sheth, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate Metro and Vidhan Bhavan.

According to the company, the expansion ensures uninterrupted mobile connectivity for subscribers travelling across the entire underground metro route.

Also Read: Airtel and Vi Restore Mobile Connectivity on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3

Seamless Connectivity Across the Full Corridor

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 connects several key residential, commercial and business districts across the city. With Vi’s latest rollout, subscribers can access voice and data services across the entire corridor from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade.