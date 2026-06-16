Vodafone Idea Takes a Different Approach to Unlimited Data
Vodafone Idea is extending its unlimited data proposition beyond regular prepaid plans and into low-cost data vouchers. The operator's Rs 99 data voucher now offers unlimited data for two days, reflecting a broader strategy where unlimited data benefits are no longer limited to select prepaid plans.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) appears to be broadening its unlimited data strategy by making the benefit available through smaller recharges and data vouchers rather than restricting it to select prepaid plans. The operator’s Rs 99 data voucher is one such example, offering unlimited data for a limited validity period and highlighting a notable shift in how Vi packages mobile data for prepaid users.
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Key Highlights
Vodafone Idea offers unlimited data through its Rs 99 data voucher.
Vodafone Idea’s Rs 99 recharge is categorized as a daily data top-up voucher. The pack comes with unlimited data and carries a validity of two days. However, it is important to note that the voucher does not provide service validity and can only be used by customers who already have an active base prepaid plan.
According to the benefits listed by the operator, the Rs 99 voucher provides unlimited data access for two days. There are no outgoing SMS benefits bundled with the recharge, and users will need a separate active prepaid plan to continue accessing network services.
Fair Usage Policy Applies
While Vodafone Idea markets the recharge as offering unlimited data, the benefit is subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). As per the details provided by the operator, customers can consume up to 20GB of high-speed data per day. Once this threshold is crossed, internet speeds are reduced to up to 64 Kbps for the remainder of the day.
For users with heavy short-term data requirements, the voucher may still provide significantly more data than conventional add-on packs that come with fixed data quotas.
The Rs 99 voucher is notable because it extends unlimited data benefits beyond Vi’s core prepaid plans. Over the past few months, the operator has been introducing unlimited data offerings across various prepaid recharges, including both 4G and 5G eligible plans.
By bringing a similar proposition to a low-value data voucher, Vodafone Idea is effectively giving prepaid users another way to access large amounts of data without opting for higher-priced plans. The move could appeal to subscribers who occasionally require additional data for streaming, downloads, software updates, or other short-term usage needs.
Customers considering the Rs 99 recharge should remember that it is a standalone data voucher and not a full prepaid plan. It does not include service validity, voice calling benefits, or SMS allowances. An active base plan is required to use the voucher’s data benefits with unlimited data for two days and a daily FUP threshold of 20GB, the voucher represents Vodafone Idea’s latest effort to expand its unlimited data proposition beyond traditional prepaid plan categories.
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FAQs
Does the Vodafone Idea Rs 99 voucher provide service validity?
No. The Vodafone Idea Rs 99 voucher is a standalone data voucher and does not include service validity. Customers must have an active base prepaid plan to use the voucher's data benefits.
How much data is available with the Vodafone Idea Rs 99 voucher?
The voucher offers unlimited data for two days. However, a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) applies, under which users can consume up to 20GB of high-speed data per day before speeds are reduced to up to 64 Kbps.
What is the validity of Vodafone Idea's Rs 99 data voucher?
Vodafone Idea's Rs 99 data voucher comes with a validity of two days from the date of recharge.
Can I use the Vi Rs 99 voucher without an active prepaid plan?
No. Since the voucher does not provide service validity, it can only be used alongside an active Vodafone Idea prepaid base plan.
Is the Vodafone Idea Rs 99 voucher available for both 4G and 5G users?
The Rs 99 voucher is a data add-on recharge that can be used by eligible Vodafone Idea prepaid customers. The actual network experience, including 4G or 5G access, depends on the user's device compatibility, location, network availability, and active base plan.