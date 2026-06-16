Vodafone Idea Takes a Different Approach to Unlimited Data

Vodafone Idea (Vi) appears to be broadening its unlimited data strategy by making the benefit available through smaller recharges and data vouchers rather than restricting it to select prepaid plans. The operator’s Rs 99 data voucher is one such example, offering unlimited data for a limited validity period and highlighting a notable shift in how Vi packages mobile data for prepaid users.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea offers unlimited data through its Rs 99 data voucher.

Voucher comes with 2 days validity.

No service validity is included.

Fair Usage Policy of 20GB per day applies.

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Data Voucher Benefits

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 99 recharge is categorized as a daily data top-up voucher. The pack comes with unlimited data and carries a validity of two days. However, it is important to note that the voucher does not provide service validity and can only be used by customers who already have an active base prepaid plan.

According to the benefits listed by the operator, the Rs 99 voucher provides unlimited data access for two days. There are no outgoing SMS benefits bundled with the recharge, and users will need a separate active prepaid plan to continue accessing network services.

Fair Usage Policy Applies

While Vodafone Idea markets the recharge as offering unlimited data, the benefit is subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). As per the details provided by the operator, customers can consume up to 20GB of high-speed data per day. Once this threshold is crossed, internet speeds are reduced to up to 64 Kbps for the remainder of the day.