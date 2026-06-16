Jio 56 Days Plan with 5G Benefit

Reliance Jio has a 56 days plan for the users. This 56 days plan comes with unlimited 5G benefit. The unlimited 5G benefit is offered only with plans that offer 2GB of daily data or more. If you are someone who wants to experience Jio’s 5G in the best manner possible without hurting your pockets, you can go for this plan from the company. The plan we are talking about here comes for a cost of Rs 629. With the Rs 629 plan, users get unlimited 5G data, and that too for 56 days. The good thing about Jio’s plan is that it comes with truly unlimited 5G data. There’s no limit or caps to how much data a user can consume when it comes to 5G. With Airtel and Vodafone Idea, there is a limit of 300GB every 30 and 28 days. Since there’s no such limit for Jio customers, it automatically positions Jio’s 5G as the best in the country. This is also after accounting 5G coverage and availability, in which Jio is again the leader.

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Let’s jump to the plan and its benefits now.

Reliance Jio Rs 629 Plan: 56 Days Validity with Unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio Rs 629 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The plan offers a service validity of 56 days. There is unlimited 5G bundled too. This is the only plan from Jio which offers 5G and 56 days of service validity. There are no major OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with the plan. However, you will get the Jio AI Pro subscription which is very valuable and expensive, but for Jio customers in India, it is free. The benefit is Jio AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 at no extra cost for 18 months. The only catch is that the user has to keep recharging with a Jio plan worth Rs 349 or more.