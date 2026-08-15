BSNL Announces 4G Expansion on Independence Day 2026

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has announced 4G expansion on an important day for India. Today is India’s 80th Independence Day, and on the special occassion, BSNL has ordered fresh 4G sites. Along with this, the telecom operator has announced additional validity for the users. The new sites have been ordered for the region of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). BSNL has ordered 602 additional 4G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In addition, the company has planned 2247 sites already for deployment out of which 1843 sites are for J&K and 404 for Ladakh.

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Kush Kumar, Chief General Manager of BSNL at J&K Circle, said, “BSNL remained committed to providing reliable, secure and affordable telecom services, particularly in geographically challenging areas, while advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and digital India.”

“BSNL has ordered over 602 additional 4G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in addition to 2,247 sites planned earlier. Of these, 1,757 4G BTS in J&K and 343 in Ladakh have already been commissioned, further expanding coverage across urban, rural and remote areas,” he added.

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Along with this, the state-run telecom operator will be offering additional service validity to customers recharging with select prepaid plans. BSNL is also offering a limited time broadband offer. All of these offers will soon be explained at TelecomTalk, so stay tuned for that.